ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Countdown to Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

By UprootedTexan
Battle Red Blog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a fun couple of days, hasn’t it? We actually got to see the Texans make picks...

www.battleredblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NESN

Patriots Reportedly Cut Running Back After Selecting Two In NFL Draft

The New England Patriots cleared out some space in their suddenly crowded running back room Monday. Two days after selecting South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong (fourth round) and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris (sixth round) on the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Patriots released veteran ball-carrier Devine Ozigbo, according to a report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.
NFL
theScore

NFL Draft Grades: Instant analysis of every team's 2022 rookie class

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially complete, theScore's NFL editors hand out their initial grades for each team's incoming rookies. After two consecutive years of exciting draft additions, this stands as a fairly underwhelming haul for the Cowboys. Smith's potential is sky-high due to his physical gifts, but he may need some time to develop. The Williams pick felt like a reach in the second round, and it doesn't come without risk. Tolbert, a dynamic receiver who was flying under the radar coming out of South Alabama, is the most interesting pick. He should immediately take on a key role in replacing Amari Cooper alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Grading Broncos' 2022 NFL Draft Class

The 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books. Before the dust even settles from the event in Las Vegas, the way-too-soon evaluations from the hoards of fans and analysts across the league have begun to pour in. Of course, dubbing winners and losers before a single rookie steps foot...
DENVER, CO
The Ringer

Seven Takeaways From the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL draft cycle finally has a bow on it. The last of the undrafted free agents are finding their homes, while teams plan their rookie minicamps and turn their eyes to the 2022 season. As with every draft cycle, it seemed to run its course three times over before finishing—I still see flashes of Criss Angel twisting his way out of a straitjacket every time I close my eyes—but it’s finally done.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Texans#Countdown#American Football
The Ringer

Grading Every Team’s Performance in the 2022 NFL Draft

Round 2, Pick 55: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State. Round 3, Pick 87: Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State. Round 6, Pick 201: Keontay Ingram, RB, Southern California. Round 6, Pick 215: Lecitus Smith, G, Virginia Tech. Round 7, Pick 244: Christian Matthew, CB, Valdosta State. Round 7, Pick 256:...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Draft: Samori Toure take 258 overall

Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure will be headed to the NFC North to start his professional football career. The Portland, Oregon native was selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft with the 258th pick by the Green Bay Packers. In 2021, Toure had 46 catches for 898 yards and five touchdowns. He was an Honorable-Mention All-Big Ten selection by the media as well. Before coming to Nebraska, Toure had played at FCS Montana, where he set numerous school records such as Single-Season Receiving Yardage Record (1,495 yards), Single-Season Receptions Record (82 catches), and Single-Game Receiving Yards Record (303 yards vs. SE Louisiana) which also set the FCS playoff record for Receiving Yards in a Game. He was the third receiver taken by Green Bay after Christian Watson with pick 34 and Romeo Doubs with pick 132 🧀🧀🧀@samori_toure is the newest member of the @packers!#GBR || #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/DHkTRvuPwB — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) April 30, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy