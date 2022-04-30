ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Man Sentenced To 27 Years In Federal Prison For Armed Carjackings

By Local - Liz Shultz
 3 days ago
U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron has sentenced Larry Burrows, 26, Orlando, to 27 years in federal prison for carjacking and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Burrows had pleaded guilty on February 7, 2022.

According to court documents, Burrows was the leader of a carjacking crew that had carjacked four victims at gunpoint in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties in January 2017.

Other members of this crew also included Jeffery Noel, Herichie Paul, and Awetu Megersa. One victim, a fast-food delivery driver, was confronted by Burrows, Noel, Paul, and Megersa while attempting to deliver food to an apartment in Orlando.

At gunpoint, the carjackers forced the victim into the apartment and removed the victim’s clothing. They took the victim’s cellphone, wallet, and keys to the victim’s minivan. Three other victims were carjacked by Burrows and his crew at gunpoint during the course of the next week, including a woman who was carjacked while returning from work.

Noel, Paul, and Megersa were previously sentenced for their involvement in the carjackings. Noel was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, Paul was sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment, and Megersa was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Chauncey A. Bratt.

Heywood Jablome
3d ago

I'm convinced that some people just want to live in prison

