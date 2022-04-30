Georgia Southwestern students showcase research

Parker Munn of Americus, Tyler Cobb of Fitzgerald, Lindsey Alford of Ellaville, Janice Goodin of Ellaville, and Jada Barfield of Pelham won Student’s Choice Poster Award for their poster “Stroke Protocol.” Special Photo: GSW

AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University hosted its fourth annual Undergraduate Research Symposium recently featuring student research on topics such as politics and national policy, water quality, psychology, and issues in nursing.

Students from a variety of majors and fields shared their research projects with oral presentations and poster presentations.

“The symposium recognized undergraduate students and their faculty mentors for the outstanding research they are doing in their areas of study,” Suzanne Smith, GSW provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, said. “I love the diversity of ideas and variety of disciplines represented. It’s wonderful for students to see what their peers are doing in other areas on campus, and to have the opportunity to share their hard work with people across campus.

“While simply conducting the research is impressive enough, presenting it before an audience gave the students valuable experience for their future endeavors.”

The 2022 project award winners are:

♦ First Place Presentation Award: Ian Wynn, “Utilization of a Modified SIR Model to Address Outbreak Policy Regarding Endemic-Stage COVID-19”

♦ Second Place Presentation Award: Jacob Fontin, “Determination of Lead in Water Sources by Flame Atomic Absorption Spectrometry”

♦ Faculty Choice Poster Award: Elia Zarate for her poster “Vinegar Eelworm Turbatrix aceti [Nematoda: Panagrolaimidae] Population Growth Rate Comparisons in Monoxenic and Wildtype Culture”

♦ Students’ Choice Poster Award: Jada Barfield, Lindsey Alford, Parker Munn, Janice Goodin, and Tyler Cobb for their poster “Stroke Protocol”

♦ Provost’s Choice Poster Award: Madison Cheek, Morgan Christian, and Megan Townsend for their poster “Patient Satisfaction with Educational Information”

More than 40 students participated in the symposium: Nine presented their research in an oral presentation, 32 displayed their work on posters, and two served as moderators for the oral presentations.

The symposium was organized by a faculty committee and the Office of Academic Affairs, and was sponsored by donations to the Student Success Fund of the GSW Foundation.