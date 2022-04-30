ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Young Eagles’ free flight day returns

By News Staff
 3 days ago
– The Paso Robles Chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association is hosting Young Eagles Day, where youth, ages 8 to 17, can fly for free. The 30-minute flights are scheduled for Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. from the Paso Robles Airport Terminal.

Parents must pre-register online and sign a waiver. Each Young Eagle will receive a free EAA student membership, eligibility for a free online private pilot ground school (after their 13th birthday), and more.

The program is a unique way of introducing young people to the wonder, exhilaration, and freedom of flight. It is sponsored by the EAA Aviation Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a motivational aviation experience for the younger generation. The initial goal of the program was achieved by flying one million children by the year 2003 – the 100th anniversary of the Wright Brothers’ flight at Kitty Hawk.

Flights take place in registered airplanes, flown by licensed, experienced EAA pilots, who volunteer their time. Before the flight, the young aviators meet their pilot, inspect the airplane,

and receive a briefing on the fundamentals of flying. During the flight, only basic maneuvers are performed.

To arrange a flight, parents must register at youngeaglesday.org. For questions or additional information about the program, contact Aiden Bajema at (805) 610-9178 or aidenbajema777@gmail.com.

