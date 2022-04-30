ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Report: Governor to consider ‘short-term reprieve’ of Diablo Canyon

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sE3TD_0fP5DBrV00

‘Decisions about the future of Diablo Canyon should not be made solely in Sacramento’ responds congressman

– This week, Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) issued the following statement on Governor Newsom’s comments to the Los Angeles Times editorial board about the closure of Diablo Canyon Power Plant in California’s 24th Congressional District:

“Decisions about the future of Diablo Canyon should not be made solely in Sacramento any more than they should be made solely in Washington. And my constituents deserve better than a stop-and-go approach to the future of this facility.

“I certainly appreciate the Governor’s interest in continuing California’s energy transition and reducing carbon emissions, but too many Central Coast jobs and livelihoods are at stake to make this decision without community input.

“If Governor Newsom is changing course, it is imperative for him to include the same community stakeholders who were a part of the decision to retire DCPP–including PG&E, environmental stakeholders, nuclear safety advocates, and labor–in any revisiting of that choice.

“I hope that the Governor’s comments will be followed up with outreach to myself and other community stakeholders who have worked for years to facilitate a consensus agreement that is informed by the San Luis Obispo County families who will be most impacted by his choices.”

Rep. Salud Carbajal represents California’s 24th congressional district, encompassing Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and part of Ventura County.

The American Nuclear Society welcomes Gov. Newsom’s reevaluation of Diablo Canyon

Statement from American Nuclear Society President Steven Nesbit and Executive Director and CEO Craig Piercy:

“We applaud Gov. Newsom’s decision to reevaluate the premature closures of the Diablo Canyon nuclear units in 2024 and 2025. Events over the past months and years have made it increasingly evident that Diablo Canyon has an essential role to play in California’s clean and secure energy future. Diablo Canyon, which generates approximately 10% of California’s in-state electricity, is needed in the coming decades to meet California’s growing energy needs and safeguard emissions cuts. The American Nuclear Society and our members stand ready to help ensure Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant’s carbon-free energy will be available for the benefit of the state and country.”

Established in 1954, ANS is an international professional organization of engineers and scientists devoted to the peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology. Its more than 10,000 members represent government, academia, research laboratories, medical facilities, and private industry. ANS’s mission is to advance, foster, and spur the development and application of nuclear science, engineering, and technology to benefit society.

Comments / 14

Guest
3d ago

It's a no brainer cleanest form of energy on earth. Our Navy propels most of their ships Nuclear.

Reply
12
FUBAR1
2d ago

He has no choice!!! He has been turning down utilities permits for power plants for years. It takes 5 hydro plants to replace one nuclear plant. Now he’s going to run a nuclear plant beyond its life expectancy!!! And if anything happens. He’ll blame it on the utilities.

Reply(1)
3
Eric Durak
2d ago

I would like to see Salud work with energy companies to convert Diablo and San Onofre to Thorium energy. It uses much less mineral, and unlike current nuclear - does not have spent fuel rods to pollute for a thousand years. This is the "no brainer" solution to many nations' energy needs.

Reply
2
Related
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is A Major Public Health Challenge’: Newsom Unveils Plans To Prepare For Increasing California Heat

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento heat hit triple digits 28 times last year, and five of those days were record highs. Now, state leaders are unveiling new plans to prepare for more extreme heat emergencies. Extreme heat is becoming a way of life here in California. So just how bad are heatwaves going to be in the future? Historically, Sacramento sees two or three days above 104 degrees each year. That’s expected to reach 10-15 days by mid-century. “We have very high confidence on future temperature predictions,” Paul Ullrich, a UC Davis climate professor said. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking for $300 million to create...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salud Carbajal
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Canyon#Diablo#Green Energy#The Los Angeles Times#Dcpp#Pg E
MarketWatch

‘I don’t believe servers should make $50 an hour. They get paid as much as nurses!’ If a waiter is making $15 an hour in California, do I really need to tip 20%?

My wife and I had an argument over tipping a server. Can you help resolve it? It’s turned into a bit of an issue. In California, servers make right under $14 an hour in restaurants with fewer than 25 employees and $15 an hour in restaurants with over 25 employees. So long gone are the days when they were paid $3 or less an hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS Sacramento

Court Ruling Clears Way For Removal Of Homeless Camps Along California Highways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — People who live near downtown Sacramento’s freeways say the homeless camps are getting bigger. “This is the worst it’s been,” said Kelly Morgan, who lives near an encampment. Caltrans crews have swept the homeless from state property in the area before, forcing campers to pick up their belongings and move somewhere else. “It’s probably clear for maybe a week to a month at the most, and then they start creeping back in,” Morgan said. Caltrans says these encampments put public safety at risk and create a danger for drivers. A fire last February was started in a camp under Highway 50...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy