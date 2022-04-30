Report: Governor to consider ‘short-term reprieve’ of Diablo Canyon

‘Decisions about the future of Diablo Canyon should not be made solely in Sacramento’ responds congressman

– This week, Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) issued the following statement on Governor Newsom’s comments to the Los Angeles Times editorial board about the closure of Diablo Canyon Power Plant in California’s 24th Congressional District:

“Decisions about the future of Diablo Canyon should not be made solely in Sacramento any more than they should be made solely in Washington. And my constituents deserve better than a stop-and-go approach to the future of this facility.

“I certainly appreciate the Governor’s interest in continuing California’s energy transition and reducing carbon emissions, but too many Central Coast jobs and livelihoods are at stake to make this decision without community input.

“If Governor Newsom is changing course, it is imperative for him to include the same community stakeholders who were a part of the decision to retire DCPP–including PG&E, environmental stakeholders, nuclear safety advocates, and labor–in any revisiting of that choice.

“I hope that the Governor’s comments will be followed up with outreach to myself and other community stakeholders who have worked for years to facilitate a consensus agreement that is informed by the San Luis Obispo County families who will be most impacted by his choices.”

Rep. Salud Carbajal represents California’s 24th congressional district, encompassing Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and part of Ventura County.

The American Nuclear Society welcomes Gov. Newsom’s reevaluation of Diablo Canyon

Statement from American Nuclear Society President Steven Nesbit and Executive Director and CEO Craig Piercy:

“We applaud Gov. Newsom’s decision to reevaluate the premature closures of the Diablo Canyon nuclear units in 2024 and 2025. Events over the past months and years have made it increasingly evident that Diablo Canyon has an essential role to play in California’s clean and secure energy future. Diablo Canyon, which generates approximately 10% of California’s in-state electricity, is needed in the coming decades to meet California’s growing energy needs and safeguard emissions cuts. The American Nuclear Society and our members stand ready to help ensure Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant’s carbon-free energy will be available for the benefit of the state and country.”

Established in 1954, ANS is an international professional organization of engineers and scientists devoted to the peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology. Its more than 10,000 members represent government, academia, research laboratories, medical facilities, and private industry. ANS’s mission is to advance, foster, and spur the development and application of nuclear science, engineering, and technology to benefit society.