Cortland County, NY

Preview of Homeowner/Homebuyer EXPO

wxhc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoining us on Meet Cortland County was Terry Howell, the chairperson for the Homeowner/Hombuyer...

wxhc.com

WETM 18 News

Local Tops participating in National drug takeback day

(WETM) — Tops is reminding residents that they will be hosting Pharmaceutical drop-off locations in Bath, Ithaca and Dansville during the 21st Annual National Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday, April 30th. The drop-off locations will allow residents to take unwanted, expired, or unused medications and dispose of them safely and anonymously. The drop-offs will be […]
BATH, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Another Broome County CVS Pharmacy Store Has Been Closed

CVS Pharmacy - which once advertised itself as "Today's Neighborhood Drugstore" - has shut down another store in the Binghamton area. The CVS store at 345 Main Street in Johnson City closed on Sunday. The location near Wilson Medical Center had been in operation since 1997. Prescription files at the store has been transferred to another Johnson City CVS location at 269 Harry L Drive.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Schroeppel Historical Society Super Sale

PHOENIX, NY – Don’t miss the huge Plant, Bake and Garage Sale at the Schroeppel Historical Society building on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. You’ll be surprised at the number and quality of the items available. Tables of plants and baked items will be available outside as you enter or exit the museum, which is filled with tasteful, quality home decor, including mirrors, prints, lamps and figurines, insulated dish-ware, and other households items too numerous to mention. Also available will be collectibles and a few antiques: vintage kitchen items, baskets, a carousel, candle holders, a copper coal scuttle, baskets, BP truck models, toys, vinyl records.
PHOENIX, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security Administration is now hiring!

Social Security Administration is hiring now in Corning, Horseheads and Ithaca, New York!. The following vacancy announcements are open until Saturday, May 7, 2022, or once the applicant cut-off is reached:. WHAT POSITIONS and WHERE ARE THEY?. Customer Service Representative (CSR) GS-5 in Corning and Horseheads: USAJOBS – Job Announcement...
HORSEHEADS, NY
2 On Your Side

NYS expands cooling assistance eligibility

NEW YORK — On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an expanded eligibility for $15 million available in cooling assistance. "For too many New Yorkers, relief from the stifling heat that summer brings each year is prohibitively expensive," Hochul said. "By expanding the eligibility guidelines for cooling assistance, we can help ensure that more low-income and disadvantaged households have the means to stay comfortable and safe when temperatures inevitably rise."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

