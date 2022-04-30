Preview of Homeowner/Homebuyer EXPO

PHOENIX, NY – Don’t miss the huge Plant, Bake and Garage Sale at the Schroeppel Historical Society building on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. You’ll be surprised at the number and quality of the items available. Tables of plants and baked items will be available outside as you enter or exit the museum, which is filled with tasteful, quality home decor, including mirrors, prints, lamps and figurines, insulated dish-ware, and other households items too numerous to mention. Also available will be collectibles and a few antiques: vintage kitchen items, baskets, a carousel, candle holders, a copper coal scuttle, baskets, BP truck models, toys, vinyl records.

