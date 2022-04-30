ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

6 questions I still have as Mississippi State enters the offseason

By Les East
saturdaydownsouth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Leach is entering his 3rd season as Mississippi State’s head coach. The Bulldogs return 8 starters on offense and 8 starters on defense from a bowl team last season. So Leach is establishing some consistency, but State does have its fair share of uncertainty coming out of spring practice, which...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia sophomore OL enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs redshirt sophomore offensive guard Cameron Kinnie has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Kinnie is a former three-star recruit out of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Kinnie redshirted during the 2020 season and did not appear in a contest during the 2021 season. Kinnie primarily played on...
SUWANEE, GA
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Gonzaga lands LSU-transfer Efton Reid

The Gonzaga Bulldogs’ quiet offseason was disrupted on Sunday after LSU-transfer Efton Reid announced he’s coming to Spokane for his sophomore season. The former five-star recruit out of Richmond, Virginia is the 13th player to flee Baton Rouge following Will Wade’s firing. Coming in as a top-30...
RICHMOND, VA
The Spun

Breaking: Alabama Football Player Arrested On Sunday Night

A University of Alabama football player was reportedly arrested on Sunday. According to multiple reports, Alabama defensive back Elias Ricks, who transferred into the Crimson Tide program from LSU, was arrested in Mississippi. On3 had some details on the reported charges:. Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested in Laurel, Miss....
LAUREL, MS
WAFB

Former LSU and current Tide CB Eli Ricks arrested over weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger and current Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested over the weekend in Mississippi due to speeding, insurance, and possession of marijuana according to On3Sports and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office. Ricks was a former All-American at LSU and transferred...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: An unacceptable weekend for Auburn football

That’s the word for it. Failure. That’s another. Auburn had only one player taken in the NFL Draft this weekend, the program’s lowest since the dog days after the 2012 season, and no one around Auburn should take this shortcoming lightly. Georgia had 15 players picked, a...
AUBURN, AL
WDAM-TV

USM snaps skid as Berry ascends to top of wins list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi used a five-run seventh inning to ride out a rough ninth inning and snap a two-game losing streak with a 9-6 win over the University of Alabama-Birmingham Sunday afternoon at Young Memorial Field. The fourth-ranked Golden Eagles (34-10, 17-4 Conference USA)...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NBC Sports

Hollingshead transfers from Georgia to Tennessee Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jillian Hollingshead has transferred to Tennessee after her freshman season, giving Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper four players from the transfer portal. Harper announced Hollingshead’s commitment Monday. The 6-foot-5 forward is a 2021 McDonald’s All-American from Powder Springs, Georgia, and ranked No. 37 in espnW’s...
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Basketball: Connor Vanover finds a new home

After a month of being in the transfer portal, a former Razorback has found a new home not too far away from Fayetteville. Connor Vanover, a Little Rock native and former forward for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has announced that he will be transferring to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Committed!!🖤💫 pic.twitter.com/zM7dadB0qn — Connor Vanover (@Vanover_Connor) May 2, 2022 In two seasons, Vanover appeared in 44 games for the Razorbacks, starting in 37 of those. The 7-3 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his career at Arkansas. Vanover saw most of his playing time during his redshirt sophomore season in 2020-21, where he played an average of 17 minutes per game, starting in 27 games. In the season-opener against Gardner-Webb on November 13, Vanover scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the 86-69 win over the Bulldogs. Vanover would go on to start in ten games at the five for the Razorbacks this season, but his playing time went down significantly due to the emergence of Stanley Umude’s production. List Arkansas Basketball leads SEC in five-star signees RelatedAnother Razorback enters name into Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Vicksburg Post

Brown signs free agent contract with AFC champion Bengals

Ben Brown spent a lot of time Saturday afternoon watching the final rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft zip along and waiting to see his name splashed across the TV screen. He never got that fleeting moment of fame, but he still wound up with the same opportunity as the 262 players who did get picked.
VICKSBURG, MS
WRDW-TV

AAC player of year Battles transferring from UCF to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — American Athletic Conference player of the year Diamond Battles is following her coach to Georgia. The Lady Bulldogs have announced that Battles is transferring from Central Florida. That will allow her to continue playing for new Georgia coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, who took over after Joni Taylor left for Texas A&M. Battles was a unanimous choice to the All-AAC first team this past season, also claiming defensive player of the year and MVP honors in the league tournament.
GEORGIA STATE

