Large organizations embrace composting and other eco-friendly initiatives

At the Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center cafeteria in downtown Toledo, the food scraps that would have typically been tossed into the garbage disposal or trash are instead getting tossed into a special GoZERO bin for composting.

The effort is part of a hospital initiative to reduce its carbon footprint by incorporating green practices. Twice a month, a truck from GoZERO, a food waste composting courier, picks up the ten bins that are kept onsite at the hospital’s loading docks and hauls them away to a large scale composting farm in Wauseon, where the scraps are converted to fertilizer.

“We’re all stewards of the planet and stewardship is one of the values of the Mercy ministry,” said Dan Branham, director of nutritious services who implemented the program at the hospital. “It’s extremely important for us to be not just good stewards of our department, but of the earth itself.”

Since being implemented in 2020, over 33,000 pounds of material have been hauled away for composting, Mr. Branham said.

GoZERO owner Dave Andre turned his passion for composting into a non-profit entity in 2016.

With customers that range from large hospitals and fortune 500 companies to small businesses and municipalities like Bowling Green, Mr. Andre has built his commercial courier service like a document destruction or grease trap hauling business. The pickup service is scheduled on a weekly or bi-weekly basis and with a base fee of $70 per pickup, the material is moved to EPA-certified facilities.

“The prospect of getting the nutrients in food waste out of landfills and back into our soil for growing more food en masse for our children and children's children keeps me going,” Mr. Andre said. “Everybody eats. Everybody has banana peels and apple cores. Everybody can feel good about composting when the option is available, and having the option tends to inspire people to think about how they could do more, relating to food waste or otherwise.”

Employees typically respond positively to composting programs, which are successful when implemented properly, Mr. Andre said. Finding one or more composting “champions” and committing the right resources and time are key, he said.

The employees at GM Toledo Transmission Operations have also bought into the practice of composting as part of a commitment to being environmentally conscious. Over the past two years, the amount of scraps being placed in the GoZERO bins located around the plant has more than doubled with 7,500 pounds of scraps being hauled away in 2021. And while it is one of several green initiatives being implemented at the plant, the composting program relies on the effort of approximately 1,500 employees in order to work, said Sherri Zeller, senior environmental project engineer.

“It’s really grown into a great success in the past two years,” Ms. Zeller said. “We’re looking at different ways to divert waste to the landfill and every little bit we can pull out is a success.”

With approximately 1,300 employees who work at the Owens Corning world headquarters in downtown Toledo, Rick Avery, Owens Corning director of sourcing innovation, said that eliminating or minimizing the waste going to landfill also prompted the company to implement a GoZERO composting program several years ago.

“It’s one of the tools we are using to try to do that,” he said. “We’re also focused on using recycled materials in all of our processes, including at our headquarter operations.”

The company has also integrated physical building space to support health and wellness by providing ergonomic and flexible work stations and common areas for collaboration. A dedicated wildlife area at the headquarters also offers a walking trail while supporting local habitat.

“Obviously there is a huge environmental aspect of it, but there is also a huge people aspect with fitness, wellness, and wellbeing in our journey and our commitment to being a good corporate citizen,” he said.

Implementing such practices also supports workforce development, Mr. Avery said.

“It’s attractive and it's a retention tool for us as a company to get the best and brightest,” he said.

Reducing landfill waste through composting and implementing eco-friendly building practices are some of the sustainable practices that will help, but creating lasting change will take more effort.

According to a new study by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a body of leading climate experts from around the world, for every fraction of a degree the planet warms, there is a significant adverse effect. At 1.5 degrees Celsius, up to 14 percent of species on land face likely extinction. At 2 degrees Celsius, snowmelt availability for irrigation and drinking water will decline by 20 percent, and flood damages could double, which would threaten the 1 billion people in low-lying cities and settlements.

Dr. Miguel Morillo, an anesthesiologist, and chief medical officer for Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center and the acute care chief of metro Toledo, implemented an initiative in 2017 to eliminate the use of desflurane, a commonly used general anesthesia drug. According to Dr. Morillo, anesthesia drugs mix into a patient’s bloodstream to work before being exhaled and carried out of the room through the ventilation system. Some commonly used drugs, such as desflurane, have had a significant impact on global warming because of their greenhouse warming potential, which is ten times higher than alternative drugs such as sevoflurane. It also lingers in the atmosphere for up to 14 years.

“If you multiply that by hundreds of anesthetizing locations, thousands and millions of procedures a day, that's huge,” he said.

Initially, the metro Toledo hospitals switched to using sevoflurane, the alternative drug that has the same effectiveness with less warming potential and only one year of lingering effects in the atmosphere. Because the Toledo system had success with the change, all 50 hospital sites in the Bon Secours Mercy Health system, of which Mercy Health Toledo is included, have since transitioned to using the alternative gas in order to lessen the environmental impact, he said.

“If you add all the numbers up, we were basically able to remove the equivalent of the environmental impact of 200,000 gallons of gas in one year,” Dr. Morillo said.

Mercy is not the only hospital to implement the practice of choosing an anesthesia drug to lessen environmental impact, as McLaren St. Luke’s and ProMedica hospitals have also discontinued the use of desflurane in favor of alternatives according to statements from both hospital systems.

“It is really important because the healthcare industry accounts for nearly ten percent of the greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere and a lot of that comes through anesthesia gasses,” Dr. Morillo said. “While I can’t control all of the environmental variables from everyone else’s behaviors, whatever I can do on my end that will add to the aggregate result of reducing the impact, I will do. I think everything we can do, should be done.”