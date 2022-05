One of the most fascinating creative scenes to emerge in recent years from our long, national nightmare is that of the hyperniche meme account. On Instagram in particular, there now exists plethora of pages dedicated to any kind of meme you can think of, from the outlandish, to the anarchic, hilarious, and extremely nerdy. Name a topic you’re even vaguely interested in, and you’ll find an elaborate, anonymous, dedicated profile full of memes based on it: the band Snail Mail, maintaining work-life balance as an advertiser or architect, reconstructed violins, French philosophy, art-house cinema, Lansing, cloud rap, scenes and dialogue from Twin Peaks and I Think You Should Leave blended together, and even Slate headlines … the list is truly endless.

