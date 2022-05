NEW PHILADELPHIA — Tuscarawas County Job & Family Services is drawing attention to the subject of public assistance fraud during May, which is Public Assistance Fraud Awareness Month. Last year, 122 cases were referred to the agency's fraud unit, with $147,324 calculated as being fraudulently obtained. Most of the cases were referred from the food assistance program. The fraud workers also reviewed some cash assistance and medical assistance cases. Almost $70,000 of the overpayments assessed was recouped. Cases that were found to...

