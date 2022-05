Dell’s C1422H gives you the basics, and that’s about if you’re looking for a portable monitor. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Dell is a newcomer to the portable monitor realm, as its first entry, the C1422H, was only announced back in August 2021. Dell finds itself battling entrenched players from the likes of Lenovo, Asus, MSI, and a slew of Chinese OEMs that have flooded online marketplaces like Amazon. We’re testing the C1422H, and it is a surprisingly barebones product vying for a spot among the best portable monitors.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO