17 details you should remember before watching 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Benedict Cumberbatch is back as Doctor Strange in "Multiverse of Madness." Marvel Studios

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" debuts in theaters on May 6.

The first film was released in 2016. If you don't recall every detail, we have you covered.

Insider has rewatched the movie and previewed part of the sequel. Here's what to remember.

Nic West saved Doctor Strange's hands after his car accident. Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange used to be a brilliant, but arrogant surgeon until a car accident destroyed his hands.

While racing along a narrow road to an event, Strange crashed his Lamborghini into another vehicle, sending him flying off the road into a body of water. Despite an 11-hour surgery, Strange sustained severe nerve damage in his hands and multiple torn ligaments.

If you're wondering why Strange's fingers have scars, it's because his former colleague, Dr. Nic West, put 11 stainless steel pins in his finger bones.

Xochitl Gomez will play America Chavez in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Marvel Studios 2022

Before Strange crashed, he was told about a woman with schizophrenia who was struck by lightning.

Strange is told the 22-year-old woman had an electronic implant in her brain that was struck by lightning. At the time, that was a reference to Madalyn Joyce aka Miss America.

America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), the new Miss America in the comics, is set to appear in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." In the comics, Chavez inherited the powers of the original Miss America.

Rachel McAdams plays Christine Palmer and returns in the sequel. Marvel Studios

Stephen Strange and Christine Palmer had a romantic relationship.

By the end of 2016's "Doctor Strange," Christine no longer has romantic love for Strange, but Strange still has feelings for her. Trailers for "Multiverse of Madness" have teased that Christine is getting married to another man in the sequel as Strange is at the wedding.

The inscription on the back of Stephen's watch from Christine. Marvel Studios

Strange keeps a watch given to him by Christine.

The back of the broken watch has an inscription from Christine, reading: "Time will tell how much I love you."

Strange still has the watch in the trailers for the sequel. It's a reminder of how he can't let go of his former flame.

This is something that could come up briefly as a passing joke in conversation in the "Doctor Strange" sequel or not at all. Marvel Studios

Strange and Palmer invented a procedure called the laminectomy together.

Palmer suggested it could be called the Palmer-Strange technique, something Strange found amusing.

We're wondering if this may be brought up in a small aside between the two.

Wanda made an illusion so powerful that she conjured an entire family on the Disney+ series "WandaVision." Marvel Studios

Wanda is grieving the loss of the love of her life and her entire family.

Disney+ series "WandaVision" dealt with Wanda's grief after Vision's death in "Avengers: Infinity War." Thanos ripped one of the Infinity stones out of Vision's head, effectively murdering the android.

On the show, Wanda harnessed her magic to create an illusion so powerful that she brought Vision back to life. Additionally, she created a family for them with two twin sons, Tommy and Billy. Though the illusion was lifted by the end of "WandaVision," Wanda is still grieving the loss of Vision, and now, her two boys.

Billy and Tommy are seen in a trailer for "Multiverse of Madness." Marvel Studios

Wanda is trying to find a way to bring Tommy and Billy back.

At the end of "WandaVision," Wanda is seen going through the Darkhold, an ancient book of spells created in the Dark Dimension, the dimension where Strange fought Dormammu in "Doctor Strange."

In "WandaVision," Wanda is told that there's an entire chapter on the Scarlet Witch in the Darkhold. Wanda appears to be going through the book and searching for her sons in another dimension to reunite with them. At the show's very end, she hears Billy and Tommy cry out to her for help.

We're expecting to see both of them return in some way since they appeared in a recent trailer for the sequel .

Wanda's fingertips can be seen turning black just like Agatha. Marvel Studios

Wanda's fingertips are starting to turn black.

If you look closely at the trailers for "Multiverse of Madness," you can see that the tips of Wanda's fingers are starting to turn black similar to Agatha Harkness' fingers on the "WandaVision" finale. Wanda's blackening fingers are best teased on the final official poster for "Multiverse of Madness."

It's possible that using the Darkhold, a forbidden book, is taking a toll on Wanda. It can be a sign that dark magic is taking a hold of, and possibly corrupting, Wanda as she searches for a way to reunite with her family. Otherwise, it's unclear what is causing Wanda's fingers to turn black.

Benedict Wong as Wong. Marvel Studios

Wong is now the Sorcerer Supreme, not Doctor Strange.

When Strange disappeared for five years after the events of "Avengers: Infinity War," someone needed to take on the title of Sorcerer Supreme and protect Earth.

Strange confirmed in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" that Wong took on the role when he was snapped into oblivion in "Infinity War." At the film's end, Thanos used the Infinity Stones to wipe out half of all living creatures in the universe from existence.

Elizabeth Olsen has played Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch since "Avengers: Age of Ultron." Disney Plus

Wanda Maximoff is more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme.

On the "WandaVision" finale, Agatha Harkness tells Wanda that the Scarlet Witch (Wanda) is more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme (Wong). She also mentions that it's Wanda's destiny to destroy the world.

Not only is Wanda more powerful than Wong, but we'd also estimate that Wanda is one of the most powerful characters in the MCU, if not the most powerful. The only characters who may be as strong or stronger than her currently are Captain Marvel and Thor. Both Wanda and Captain Marvel were able to go up against Thanos single-handedly.

Thanos only retreated from Wanda.

Doctor Strange is seen in the Dark Dimension. Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is made up of an infinite number of universes.

In 2016's "Doctor Strange," Strange learns of the existence of an endless number of worlds. The Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) tells Strange that some of those worlds are "benevolent and life-giving." Others are "filled with malice and hunger."

We could likely see a bit of both in "Multiverse of Madness."

Doctor Strange changes up a spell several times in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," resulting in a break to the multiverse. Matt Kennedy/Marvel, Columbia Pictures

Strange broke the multiverse in 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

While trying to make people forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, Strange cast a spell that went awry and fractured the multiverse. It resulted in characters from other "Spider-Man" universes and films coming into "No Way Home."

Though Strange sealed that spell by the end of "No Way Home," we may see the ongoing repercussions of that decision in "Multiverse of Madness."

The multiverse branches off into multiple realities in the "Loki" finale. Marvel Studios

The multiverse was also broken in 2021's Disney+ series "Loki."

If Disney and Marvel want to stay separate from Sony's "Spider-Man" movies (remember those movies are made by Sony Pictures in association with Marvel Studios), "Multiverse of Madness" may use the 2021 Disney+ series starring Tom Hiddleston's Loki to explain why the multiverse is fracturing.

On the season one "Loki" finale , the "sacred timeline" that the Time Variance Authority (TVA) swore to protect was compromised. The finale ended with over 60 alternate realities starting to branch off from the main one we've followed since the MCU began.

On the finale, Kang (Jonathan Majors) cautioned that if he was killed, variants from other timelines would start a multiversal war, the very thing that Miss Minutes warned about on the series premiere of "Loki." Loki's variant, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) did not heed that warning and killed Kang. As a result, the multiverse started to fracture.

In 2016's "Doctor Strange," Baron Mordo briefly warned Strange about the dangers of creating time branches and unstable dimensional openings. Both were forewarnings of events to come.

If you're not caught up on "Loki," you can read our finale explainer here .

Strange defends the New York sanctum in "Doctor Strange." Marvel Studios

There are two home bases for the Masters of the Mystic Arts on Earth.

In "Doctor Strange," it's noted that the first Sorcerer Supreme of Earth, Agamotto, created three Sanctum Santorum locations — home bases for Masters of the Mystic Arts — in Hong Kong, New York City, and London. The London one was destroyed in 2016's "Doctor Strange."

Combined, the three sanctums are supposed to shield the planet from other dimensional beings that threaten the universe. Don't be surprised if we see any or all of those locations in "Multiverse of Madness" if the world is threatened.

Strange knocked Peter Parker's soul out of his body briefly in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel/Colombia Pictures

Stephen Strange can temporarily separate a soul from a person's body briefly.

Strange can knock a person's soul out of their body and put them on what's called the "astral plane." He most recently did this to Peter Parker in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Time in the real world is slowed down while you're in the astral plane.

You don't want to be stuck in the Mirror Dimension without a sling ring, which allows you to create a portal to leave the parallel universe. Marvel

Stephen can also send people to the Mirror Dimension.

As its name suggests, the parallel dimension is a mirror of the real world. However, anything that occurs in the Mirror Dimension doesn't affect the real world.

Sorcerers use the dimension to train, but we've also seen Strange use it to try and contain threats. If he needs to battle any villains or aliens in "Multiverse of Madness" without causing damage to the people and world around them, Strange may bring them into the Mirror Dimension.

Most recently, Strange was trapped in the Mirror Dimension in most of "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Chiwetel Ejiofor reprises his role as Mordo in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Marvel Studios 2022

Baron Mordo is currently seeking to rid the world of sorcerers.

When Mordo realizes that the Ancient One has been drawing power from the Dark Dimension in "Doctor Strange," he's horrified to learn that everything he believed about his teacher has been a lie. He's further bothered when Strange later uses one of the Infinity Stones to save Earth, claiming that his actions will have consequences at some point down the line.

In response, by the film's end, Mordo decides to stop devoting his life to the Mystic Arts. Instead, he dedicates his life to destroying every sorcerer and stripping them of their magic. That may put Mordo, Strange, and Wanda Maximoff at odds in the sequel.