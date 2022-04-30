ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

I'm a travel planner who's been to Disney World over 40 times. Here's my 1-day itinerary for cheap foodies.

By Kari Becker
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXBG1_0fP5AsYR00
The LeFou's Brew and cinnamon roll at Gaston's are both delicious.

Kari Becker

  • As an experienced Disney travel planner, I've made the perfect itinerary for foodies on a budget .
  • There are tasty breakfast options at Magic Kingdom and fun lunch offerings at Disney Springs.
  • Epcot is the perfect place to enjoy an affordable snacky dinner around the World Showcase.

As a travel agent at Marvelous Mouse Travels , I always get asked about the best food at Disney World.

It's one of the most enjoyable aspects of a Disney vacation, but it can also get pricey.

Here's my plan for budget-savvy foodies to get the most out of a one-day trip to Disney World for around $100:

Start the day early at Magic Kingdom by splitting 2 of my favorite snacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2itk_0fP5AsYR00
The waffle sandwich is perfect for a sweet breakfast.

Kari Becker

Sharing is a great way to try lots of different foods at the parks , and I've found a few delicious snack-priced items that are big enough to split.

The cinnamon roll at Gaston's Tavern in Fantasyland is delicious, huge, and only $6.79. You can also grab a LeFou's Brew (frozen apple juice) to accompany your roll for $6.29.

Next head over to Sleepy Hollow for one of the fresh-fruit waffle sandwiches. Again, the portions are large, and you can split this with a friend or two for $8.49.

Next head to Disney Springs for shopping, snacks, and a tapas-style lunch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VTJ2C_0fP5AsYR00
The loaded french fries are big enough for four to snack on.

Kari Becker

If you need a snack to gather energy for souvenir shopping at Disney Springs — the free-to-enter entertainment, dining, and shopping district at Disney World — start with the loaded fries at the Daily Poutine.

They're covered in queso blanco, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, bacon, and garlic-ranch dressing for $9.49. Four of us recently split this snack and were left feeling full.

If you're looking for a sweet snack, a cookie from Gideon's Bakehouse is large enough for a few to share.

They cost $6, and you may have to wait in line, but they're insanely good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46gEQ7_0fP5AsYR00
Tapas are a great option when you want to try a lot of food on a budget.

Kari Becker

After some shopping, head to Jaleo by José Andrés for lunch.

It's one of my favorite foodie spots in Disney Springs, and it's great if you're on a budget because much of the food is served tapas-style.

You can get a filling lunch for about $35 to $40 a person.

End the day at Epcot with small bites 'around the world'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35HEiR_0fP5AsYR00
I recommend planning a visit during the Food and Wine Festival.

Kari Becker

Snacking around the World Showcase at Epcot is a great way to end the perfect foodie day — especially if you visit in the fall during the Food and Wine Festival, which features hundreds of offerings from food and desserts to wine and beer.

The tasting-sized dishes typically run between $8 and $11 each, so you can try and share a few as you stroll through the country pavilions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ok1kK_0fP5AsYR00
The mezzelune croccanti in Italy are like fried raviolis.

Kari Becker

Some of my recurring favorites include the soy-glazed sticky ribs ($7) from the Swanky Saucy Swine, Canadian-cheddar cheese and bacon soup ($5.25) from Canada, mezzelune croccanti ($12) from Italy, and the mimosa flight ($13) from Shimmering Sips.

Throughout the year, there are three other festivals held in Epcot's World Showcase that also have special food and drink offerings. And even if you manage to miss all the festivals, you can still find similarly affordable snacks and appetizers to share in the country pavilions.

Read the original article on Insider

Budd Terps
2d ago

wow,you like to spend big money to stand in a line,with strangers,get a life ya twit

Seaview
2d ago

Disney wants to control your young childrens sexual orientation as an extension of the US marxist government.

ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

