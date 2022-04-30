ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Graves Earns All-MD JUCO Honors After Performance at Beaver Creek

By College of Southern Maryland
 3 days ago
College of Southern Maryland Hawks men’s golfers Ryan Graves and Jake Gleason competed in the Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference Golf Championship on Thursday, April 21 at Beaver Creek Country Club in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Sophomore Ryan Graves shot an 81 to finish third at the meet, while sophomore Jake Gleason posted a round of 88 to finish tied for eighth.

Ryan Graves Credit: College of Southern Maryland

With his score, Graves secured 10 points toward the conference season points standings, giving him 25 total season points. His 25 season points placed him fourth in the conference standings, making him an All-Maryland JUCO First Team honoree.

Graves was a Maryland JUCO award winner last year as well, finishing third in the conference standings with 16.5 points.

Gleason’s score at Beaver Creek earned him 4.5 season points to give him 13.5 total season points, placing him tied for eighth in the conference standings.

