Charles County, MD

Charles Co Middle School student caught with BB Gun at school

By Charles County Sheriff's Office
 3 days ago
On April 28 at 3:30 p.m., a student from Milton Somers Middle School was on a school bus heading home after school when they observed what appeared to be a handgun inside another student’s book bag. The student reported the information to a parent who then notified the police.

A school resource officer was able to identify the student who had possession of the handgun and responded to the student’s house where he spoke with the student’s parents. The gun, which was determined to be a BB gun, was recovered.

The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office was contacted and charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation. Parents are urged to talk with their children about the dangers of bringing these types of items to school.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Sgt. Morgan at 301-932-2222. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing.

