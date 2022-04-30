ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Mary’s College Women’s Tennis Advances to United East Championship Match

By Nairem Moran, St. Mary's College of Maryland Athletics
 3 days ago
HERSHEY, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team headed to the championship match of the 2022 United East Conference Women’s Tennis Championship Tournament following their shutout victory in the semifinals Friday night (Apr. 29).

In its first conference semifinal appearance since 2015, top-seeded St. Mary’s College (9-7) posted a 5-0 blanking of No. 4 seed Penn State Abington (3-9) at the Hershey Racquet Club in Hershey, Pa. No. 2 seed Penn State Harrisburg (8-6) was a 5-2 winner over No. 3 seed Lancaster Bible College in tonight’s other semifinal match.

St. Mary’s will take on Harrisburg, the defending United East champion, in Saturday’s championship match at 11:00 a.m. During the regular season, the Seahawks posted an 8-1 victory over Harrisburg at the Somerset Tennis Courts on April 12.

How It Happened

Amber Manspeaker and Sydney Anderson vs. Hood (3.2.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Doubles

  • The tandem of senior captain Hallie Hershey (Keedysville, Md./North Hagerstown) and first-year Amber Manspeaker (Westminster, Md./Westminster) gave St. Mary’s a 1-0 lead with an 8-1 win over Isabella Ferreira and Tina Sadzaglishvili at the No. 2 spot.
  • St. Mary’s went up 2-0 as the duo of junior captain Hannah Gorel (Jessup, Md./Hammond) and first-year Diana Levit (Rockville, Md./Richard Montgomery) notched an 8-0 victory over Michelle Ly and Emina Mulasomanovic at No. 1 doubles.
  • Junior Sydney Anderson (Ellicott City, Md./Wilde Lake) and first-year Giselle Harris (Easton, Md./Easton) teamed up for an 8-0 triumph at the third flight over Melissa Flood and Taylor LaPage and a 3-0 Seahawk lead headed into singles action.

Singles

  • Hershey stretched the St. Mary’s advantage to 4-0 with her 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles over Mulasomanovic .
  • The match reached a decision with Levit’s 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles over Ly to send the Seahawks to Saturday’s championship match.
  • Gorel was up 5-2 against Sadzaglishvili at the second spot when the match reached a decision.

Up Next for the Seahawks

  • Apr. 30 vs. No. 2 seed Penn State Harrisburg – Hershey, Pa./Hershey Racquet Club – 11:00 a.m.

The post St. Mary’s College Women’s Tennis Advances to United East Championship Match appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

