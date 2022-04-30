ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baysox Dealt Second-Consecutive One-Run Loss

By Southern Maryland Chronicle News Desk
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, VA – The Bowie Baysox dropped another one-run game on Friday night in Richmond. Despite outhitting the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Bowie found themselves on the wrong end of a 2-1 final. The Baysox only used two pitchers in the contest and held the Squirrels to only two hits. After stranding 13 runners on base in a one-run loss the previous night, Bowie left another eight runners on base on Friday.

Facing former Baysox starter Gray Fenter, the Baysox went down in order in the first inning. When Richmond plated both of their runs in the first inning, Bowie applied some pressure in the second inning thanks to a pair of walks but stranded both runners in scoring position. Fenter walked two more batters in the third inning and allowed a base hit. Bowie scored their only run after Fenter committed an error attempting a pickoff throw to the second base allowing Bowie’s runner to advance to third, and Gunnar Henderson drove in the lone run with a lifted sacrifice fly to right field.

After Fenter, Richmond used a combination of four relievers to hold Bowie at the one-run deficit. Solomon Bates (W, 3-0) picked up the win behind three innings of one-hit ball. Henderson did threaten Bates in the fifth inning after walking and stealing his way to third but was left stranded. Richmond followed with scoreless innings from Travis Perry, Taylor Rashi, and R.J. Dabovich (Sv, 1).

Richmond only needed three batters to take the lead for good. With left-hander Antonio Velez taking the mound for Bowie, Michael Gigliotti drew a leadoff walk, and Sean Roby lifted his league-leading eighth home run to left field, opening the 2-0 lead. Velez (L, 0-2) mowed through the Squirrels for the remainder of the night, allowing only one additional baserunner over five innings, while facing the minimum after catching the runner stealing.

Out of the bullpen, Bowie saw three strong innings from fellow left-hander Easton Lucas. Lucas allowed only one walk and one hit and ended his night by striking out the side in the eighth inning. Bowie’s pitching was so effective in the game, Richmond did not have any batter step to the plate with a runner in scoring position.

Bowie continues to have their struggles with Richmond, as they fall to 2-5 against their regional foe this season and 9-9 overall on the season. Bowie and Richmond will continue their six-game series on Saturday at The Diamond, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

