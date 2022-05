The Hinton Area Foundation (HAF) has been growing in Summers County since 1992. Thanks to Judy Peterson, HAF’s long-time secretary and keeper of its history, we have a good record of the many speakers who have headlined the event. It began in 2004 when Larry Groce (host of West Virginia Public Radio’s world-famous music program, Mountain Stage) spoke at Pence Springs Hotel. The banquet became annual in 2006 with the guest speaker being Bob Pruitt, recent football coach at Marshall, taking the stage at Pipestem State Park. Gayle Manchin, wife of then Gov. Joe Manchin, took the place the following year...

