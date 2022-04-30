Here’s Stanislaus District fans’ pick as The Bee’s Girls Prep of the Week

Ceres’ Brooklyn Heffernan is a dominant pitcher. She leads the Western Athletic Conference in strikeouts (129), wins (10) and has the lowest ERA of any pitcher that has thrown more than 40 innings (1.60). She also holds her own at the plate with a .317 batting average and has 15 RBIs.

Lincoln-Lincoln saw what she was capable of in a tournament game on April 22.

The San Francisco State University signee showed her versatility at the plate and in the pitching circle. She finished with two hits with one triple, three RBIs, two runs scored, one stolen base and came on in relief to strike out two batters. The performance was good enough for fans to vote her this week’s player of the week.

Heffernan came in first place after earning 47% of the votes in the weekly poll. She finished ahead of Turlock track and field athlete Kylee Redman (32%) and Beyer softball player Delaney Pratt, who came in second and third place, respectively.