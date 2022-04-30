ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceres, CA

Here’s Stanislaus District fans’ pick as The Bee’s Girls Prep of the Week

By Quinton Hamilton
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9aBk_0fP58Y3Y00

Ceres’ Brooklyn Heffernan is a dominant pitcher. She leads the Western Athletic Conference in strikeouts (129), wins (10) and has the lowest ERA of any pitcher that has thrown more than 40 innings (1.60). She also holds her own at the plate with a .317 batting average and has 15 RBIs.

Lincoln-Lincoln saw what she was capable of in a tournament game on April 22.

The San Francisco State University signee showed her versatility at the plate and in the pitching circle. She finished with two hits with one triple, three RBIs, two runs scored, one stolen base and came on in relief to strike out two batters. The performance was good enough for fans to vote her this week’s player of the week.

Heffernan came in first place after earning 47% of the votes in the weekly poll. She finished ahead of Turlock track and field athlete Kylee Redman (32%) and Beyer softball player Delaney Pratt, who came in second and third place, respectively.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ceres, CA
Stanislaus County, CA
Education
Stanislaus County, CA
Sports
County
Stanislaus County, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Softball Player#Highschoolsports#Sports#317
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

362
Followers
72
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy