ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The US plans to capitalize on a Russian 'brain drain' by easing visa requirements for workers with STEM skills, reports say

By Zahra Tayeb
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aySC4_0fP58WI600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0f53_0fP58WI600
President Joe Biden.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

  • The Biden administration wants highly educated Russians to come to the US, according to Bloomberg.
  • A proposed strategy aims to relax visa requirements for Russians with a degree in STEM fields.
  • Many Russian scientists and engineers are fleeing the country amid its Ukraine invasion.

The Biden administration plans to capitalize on the exodus of highly educated citizens from Russia, according to Bloomberg .

Individuals with knowledge of the strategy told the outlet that President Joe Biden seeks to rob Russian President Vladimir Putin of some of his top innovators.

The proposal would work to relax visa requirements for Russians who have obtained a master's or doctoral degree in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and math) in the US or abroad.

Per Bloomberg, Biden wants to attract Russians with expertise in semiconductors, space technology, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, and artificial intelligence, with easier visa rules.

The latest move comes amid a wave of sanctions the US and other Western nations imposed on Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine. The measures, including limiting trade , barring transactions with Russia's central bank, and cutting access to the international payments system SWIFT , are having a "massive" impact on Russia's economy, according to the G7 .

The sanctions are also on track to shrink Russia's economy by 15% and wipe out 15 years of growth .

Experts anticipated that highly educated Russians were likely to leave, even without incentives aimed at luring them to other countries. Educated people do not like living in a dictatorship, Oleg Itskhoki, an economics professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Insider's Jason Lalljee.

"In the long run, brain drain might be the most important problem for Russia," with regards to its economic future, Nikolai Roussanov, an economics professor at the University of Pennsylvania added.

Biden's proposed strategy will be enacted over a four-year period, per Bloomberg, as the US economy would likely benefit in the long term.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 9

Victor Hirsch
2d ago

Because there's no possibility that any of these people are plants by the russian government to spy on, and possibly derail American technology and medical research.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#Economy#Brain Drain#Ap Photo#Russians#Bloomberg#Western#Swift
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Week

Why neither Russia nor Ukraine wants to discuss the mystery explosions at strategic Russian facilities

Russian media reported explosions Wednesday at an ammunition depot near Belgorod and two other storage facilities near Ukraine's eastern border, in the latest instances of "unexplained fires and explosions at strategic locations in Russia, including storage depots, a sensitive defense research site, and the country's largest chemical plant," The Washington Post reports.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Poland sends 200 tanks to Ukraine as Kyiv claims Russia is suffering 'colossal losses' in East and another of Putin's oil depots is set ablaze

Poland has sent hundreds of tanks to Ukraine as part of renewed heavy weapons shipments to help it win the war against Russia. Warsaw has sent more than 200 T-72s - originally produced by the Soviet Union - into Ukraine in recent weeks, the country's national radio broadcaster said today, along with mobile artillery, drones and rocket launchers as part of a $1.6bn package.
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

480K+
Followers
30K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy