Louisiana State

ELECTION DAY: Voters head to polls in April 30 election

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For voters in Louisiana, Sat., April 30 is Election Day for the Municipal General Election. In preparation for the election, voters should remember:. ● Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8...

MyArkLaMiss

City of Winnsboro elects Alice Wallace for mayor

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The results are in for the 2022 Louisiana Municipal Runoff Election held on Saturday, April 30. The City of Winnsboro has elected Alice Wallace as their new mayor. John C. “Sonny” Dumas (D) secured 874 of the votes and Alice Wallace (D) secured 886 of the people’s votes.
WINNSBORO, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Election Results: Ouachita Parish 9.2 Mills Property Tax- Correctional Center passes

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)–The results are in for the 2022 Louisiana Municipal Runoff Election held on Saturday, April 30. The citizens of Ouachita Parish have voted to pass the Ouachita Parish 9.2 Mills Property Tax-Correctional Center. According to the Louisiana Secretary of State website, 4,574 voted yes and 1,183 voted no. This comes after the bill […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
MyArkLaMiss

Town of Rayville elects Turner as Police Chief

RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The results are in for the 2022 Louisiana Municipal Runoff Election held on Saturday, April 30. The Town of Rayville has elected Marcus Turner as Police Chief. Willie L. Robinson, Sr. (D) secured 41% of the votes and Markus Turner (D) secured 59% of the people’s votes.
RAYVILLE, LA
Magic 1470AM

Results From Our ‘Best Boudin In SW Louisiana’ Poll

Last month we asked our listeners who had the best boudin in SWLA, and we received a ton of votes. I also wrote an article about the Top 5 Places To Get Boudin In Lake Charles based on Trip advisor reviews. After posting that article on our social media pages, you had several other places that you thought deserved to make the list. The light bulb went off...let's let our listeners vote on the best boudin in SWLA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KLFY.com

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Louisiana

(Stacker) — While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Caddo, Bossier voters overwhelmingly pass school tax renewals

SHREVEPORT, La. - Property tax renewals to fund public schools in Caddo, Bossier, and Natchitoches parishes were front and center on the ballot in Saturday's election and approved by voters. Voters in Mansfield also settled a runoff in the mayor's race. Caddo Parish. Caddo Parish voters were tasked with deciding...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State Representative and Monroe Minister to hold community fasting and prayer event addressing violence

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A state representative has called on people to unite concerning community violence by holding a community fasting and prayer event. According to Louisiana State Representative of District 17 Pat Moore, on October 30, 2021, elected officials, community leaders, faith-based leaders and others met at Richwood High School to address community violence.  […]
MONROE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

If Roe vs. Wade Gets Overturned By Supreme Court Here’s What It Means for Abortions in Louisiana

Politico reported Monday evening that they are in possession of a draft opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court that would essentially overturn Roe vs. Wade on a 5 to 4 vote. This means the three abortion clinics in the state would be closed immediately. While the Supreme Court would overturn Roe vs. Wade that would essentially bring the decision back to each state. Louisiana already has a trigger law that basically states that if Roe vs. Wade is ever overturned, abortion would immediately be illegal in the state of Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Heart of Louisiana: U-166

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eighty years ago, coastal Louisiana was on the front lines of fighting in World War Two, but most Louisianans didn’t know it. Hidden among the history of all of the major battles with Nazi Germany is a series of U-boat attacks on American ships along the gulf coast of Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Does This Bird Live in Louisiana? Group Offers $12,000 for Proof

You know, Louisiana isn't called "The Sportsman's Paradise" because we love bowling and badminton. It's not that those aren't real and fun sports, it's just that the nickname comes from the immense amount of outdoor sports we have access to. It would be a difficult task to find a state that offers more opportunities to hunters and anglers for one simple reason: We've got more critters than we know what to do with! Deer, ducks, fish, hogs - we've got them all! In fact, we may even have a woodpecker that top US officials say doesn't even exist!
LOUISIANA STATE
