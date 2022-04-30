ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

New Diner, Featuring Creative Cocktails & Inspired Classic Diner Fare, to Open in East Nashville

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

WOW Hospitality Group announced the launch of 5 Points Diner & Bar to open in East Nashville mid-May appealing to food lovers who enjoy playful cocktails in an upbeat, vibrant environment. The restaurant will open at 1016 Woodland in the eclectic 5 Points area with nearly 4,500-square-feet including a “Rainbow Loft” as an elevated and encompassing bar in a “VIP” area of the restaurant.

WOW Hospitality also announced industry veteran Travis Krothe as the General Manager. Krothe hails originally from Northern Virginia and comes with a plethora of experience from nightclubs to craft cocktail bars to full-service restaurants all throughout Arlington, VA, and Washington, DC. He’s been in Nashville since 2019 and says he feels honored to be involved in this unique venue in East Nashville. “I’m really excited with the food and drink experience we’re creating in 5 Points. We wanted to keep drinks simple with an approachable cocktail menu, at attractive price points. We also wanted to boast our local craft breweries, so 12 out of our 14 taps will be dedicated to locals, and of course, we will have popular boozy frozens for the upcoming summer. I really look forward to seeing and serving many locals and bringing party brunches to the East Side with new experiences.”

The 5 Points Diner menu will be developed by seasoned chef duo, Jonathan Duncan and Dylan Valentine. After working together off and on since high school at several Nashville establishments including Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, Duncan and Valentine are thrilled to be able to return to their roots in East Nashville and create an authentic, vibrant menu experience. The menu will feature a variety of unique food concepts in addition to inspired classic diner fare such as meatloaf, shrimp and grits, chef salads and burgers as well as chicken, steak, and pasta dishes.

5 Points Diner and Bar is a decade-long vision of native Nashvillians Rick Ryan and Steven Murff.  “We’ve wanted to do this for a long time and are thrilled to see it come to life. We have a great team and it’s going to be awesome!” the couple stated.

One of the restaurant’s most exciting concepts, “Frunch” will introduce Friday Brunch to the Eastside as well as Saturday and all-day Brunch on Sunday. Guests will enjoy a menu with original as well as expected brunch offerings along with drinks such as a Hot Chicken Bloody Mary and bottomless mimosas. Entertainment from Video DJ’s (VJ’s) will hit the bar screens backed up by club-quality sound during brunch and will continue until 3am Friday and Saturday. A late-night food menu will be served until 2 am.

For more information on 5 Points Diner, check out 5pointsdiner.com for pre-opening updates.

The post New Diner, Featuring Creative Cocktails & Inspired Classic Diner Fare, to Open in East Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source .

