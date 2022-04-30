ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

MTSU President Sidney McPhee Elected to NCAA Board of Directors for Third Time

By Source Staff
 3 days ago

Will represent Conference USA on Division I’s top governing body through August 2024

Conference USA announced that Middle Tennessee State University President Sidney A. McPhee will serve as its representative on the NCAA Division I Board of Directors through August 2024.

The Board of Directors is the top governing body for Division I, responsible for strategy and policy and overseeing legislation and management of the division. It focuses on strategic topics in college sports and their relationship to higher education; reviews and approves policies and procedures governing the infractions program; and approves an annual budget.

“Dr. McPhee is an exceptional leader with extensive experience in NCAA governance and we are delighted to have him represent the conference on the NCAA Division I Board of Directors during this extremely complex and challenging time in college athletics,” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “His experience and ability to represent our membership’s views at the national level will provide great value, not only to our conference, but to the overall collegiate landscape.”

This is the third stint on the NCAA board for McPhee, who previously served as a director from 2003 to 2007 and 2010 to 2013.

“I am honored to be elected a third time to the NCAA Division I governing board — and it is an even greater honor to represent Conference USA in this important duty,” McPhee said.

The 24-member board includes 20 presidents and chancellors, one from each of the 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences and 10 from the remaining 22 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision and Division I conferences. It also has seats for the chair of the NCAA Division I Council; a faculty athletics representative; a senior woman administrator representative and a student-athlete.

The post MTSU President Sidney McPhee Elected to NCAA Board of Directors for Third Time appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 1

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Rutgers Women’s Basketball Big Board: Who will replace C. Vivian Stringer at Rutgers?

Pat Hobbs has a pretty fascinating track record when it comes to his head coaching hires, the Rutgers athletic director having picked some strong resumes over the past few years. And while the hiring of head football coach Greg Schiano was certainly a layup given Schiano’s previous stint here, there is no denying that Hobbs making hires such as baseball head coach Steve Owens and basketball head coach Steve Pikiell were absolutely massive moves. Now with Saturday’s news that C. Vivian Stringer has retired, Hobbs has a hire that he simply must get right. Stringer retires as a legend not just at Rutgers...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
ESPN

Women's college basketball Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022-23

Remember the good old days when a top-25 list, even a Way-Too-Early list, had some staying power? When rankings could be relied on to cover the women's college basketball landscape for a few months? No longer. The transfer portal has changed all of that. So, just a month after our first look at the 2022-23 women's college basketball season's top teams, we have a rewrite.
