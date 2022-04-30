ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mix of sun and clouds will be calm before the storm for severe Sunday

By Jessica Faith, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Today is the calm before the storm. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the first half of the weekend and strong to severe storms Sunday.

It’s a cool and clear start to the day. Temperatures will warm nicely through the afternoon. Highs will be seasonal, in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be warmer and wetter. Showers will start early, mostly scattered and light. Storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Storms may be strong to severe, producing highly damaging wind gusts, heavy pockets of rain, and frequent lightning.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for more updates on timing and impacts.

WPXI Pittsburgh

Few round of showers, storms Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Be prepared. Be alert. A few rounds of showers and storms could leave you scrambling Tuesday. Stay weather aware as you head out. The wet weather threat will ramp up after lunch with showers and a few isolated storms. Stronger storms could develop early Tuesday evening, lasting into Tuesday night bringing the threat for damaging winds, frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and an isolated tornado.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
