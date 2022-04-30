Mix of sun and clouds will be calm before the storm for severe Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Today is the calm before the storm. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the first half of the weekend and strong to severe storms Sunday.

It’s a cool and clear start to the day. Temperatures will warm nicely through the afternoon. Highs will be seasonal, in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be warmer and wetter. Showers will start early, mostly scattered and light. Storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Storms may be strong to severe, producing highly damaging wind gusts, heavy pockets of rain, and frequent lightning.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for more updates on timing and impacts.

