ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Pettis by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson; Pettis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the northern portions of Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northern Grimes County in southeastern Texas East central Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Houston County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Polk County in southeastern Texas Central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 859 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Riverside to 6 miles northeast of Bedias to 10 miles east of Kurten, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Madisonville, Point Blank, Riverside, Bedias, Kurten, Iola, Crabbs Prairie and Oakhurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnson County, MO
County
Pettis County, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Concho, Eastland, Erath by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coleman; Comanche; Concho; Eastland; Erath; Hamilton; Haskell; Hood; Jack; Kimble; Lampasas; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; Mills; Palo Pinto; Parker; Runnels; San Saba; Shackelford; Somervell; Stephens; Throckmorton; Young SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 170 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROWN CALLAHAN COLEMAN COMANCHE CONCHO EASTLAND ERATH HAMILTON HASKELL HOOD JACK KIMBLE LAMPASAS MASON MCCULLOCH MENARD MILLS PALO PINTO PARKER RUNNELS SAN SABA SHACKELFORD SOMERVELL STEPHENS THROCKMORTON YOUNG
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#River Valley#Blackwater River#County Highway
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather zones 151 through 154. * TIMING...Late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Salina Post

NWS: Rain likely later Sunday night

Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 07:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Gallatin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches for elevations above 6000 feet. * WHERE...Gallatin County. This does not include the city of Bozeman or Belgrade. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility could fall below one half mile at times in areas of heavy snowfall.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Union County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Union County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Temperatures will continue to warm through the morning, so last night`s Freeze Warning will be allowed to expire. * WHERE...Union County. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways and reduced visibilities in blowing dust.
UNION COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills Locally dense fog will gradually lift along the Interstate 80 corridor from the Summit east through Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs. Visibilities around a quarter mile in spots will slowly improve through 10 AM. Motorists should slow down, use headlights, and increase following distances between vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 07:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING Wind gusts will continue to decrease across the the area this morning, therefore the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Randolph The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Eleven Point River Near Ravenden Springs affecting Randolph County. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Eleven Point River Near Ravenden Springs. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Extensinve flooding of agricultural use lands along the river at this level. Some county roads are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Action stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Eleven Point Riv Ravenden Spring 15.0 10.8 Tue 9 AM 12.0 6.6 6.0 13.2 1 AM 5/04
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 05:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. * WHERE...Trinity County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, and Southern Humboldt Interior. * WHEN...Until 9 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy