The Oregon Ducks received a commitment from the class of 2023 on Monday. Four-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey chose the Ducks over Penn State, UCLA, USC and Washington. According to 247Sports, Dickey is the eighth-ranked wide receiver in the 2023 class. Dickey is a multi-sport star at Valley Christian in San Jose, competing in basketball and track and field, along with football.

EUGENE, OR ・ 15 MINUTES AGO