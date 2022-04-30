Crews warn of high fire danger level after battling 3-acre brush fire

LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Lisbon Fire Department battled a 3-acre brush fire on Friday and is warning residents in Connecticut to be cautious when the state’s fire danger level is high.

Lisbon responded to the call Friday evening, discovering a large area engulfed in flames. This area covered land from the Quinebaug River to a heavily wooded area along Route 12, according to responders.

While the cause of the fire has not been determined by the fire department, officials are reminding people to be extra cautious during this time of year. For the past few weeks, Connecticut’s fire danger level has risen to “high”. This means people cannot start a fire outside even if they have a valid permit to do so. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection lists all the restrictions on “high” fire danger days on its website .

According to the Lisbon Fire Department, multiple departments responded to the call and gave mutual aid including Jewett City, Griswold, Voluntown, Baltic and Preston City.

