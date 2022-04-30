Garland ‘Gary’ Holsclaw

Warren Jay ('Hans') Herbrand, a lifelong Waukesha resident, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at Aurora at Home Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa at the age of 81. He was born on August 5, 1940, in Waukesha, the son of Edward and Edna (nee Halwas) Herbrand. He graduated with a degree in applied mathematics and physics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and began his career at Waukesha Engine as a mathematician and progressed through various engineering analysis positions with the advanced design/analytical department. He retired from Waukesha Engine in March 2003 as a senior analytical engineer after 40 years of service. He was respected within the company for his expert knowledge in torsional system vibrations, noise control, computer programming of engineered systems and PC user support for the engineering department.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO