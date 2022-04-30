ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Garland ‘Gary’ Holsclaw

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarland “Gary” Holsclaw of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the age of 76 with his loving wife and children at his side in Brookfield. Gary was born on June 11, 1945, in Evanston, Illinois, to Garland W. and Eleanore Holsclaw. He...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jerome Michael Anderson

Jerome Michael Anderson, age 81, passed away at home on April 22, 2022. Jerome was born on January 31, 1941, in Milwaukee to Russ and Dorothy (Judge). Jerome is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Karen (Boyer); his children Jerome (Mary Claudia) Anderson and Jennifer (Mark) Braeger; grandchildren, Austin Anderson, Seth Braeger, Samuel Braeger and Calvin Margelofsky; brother John (Mary) Anderson; sister Kathy (Anderson) Pesicek; along with many more family and friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Christine R. Jordan, 71

Christine R. Jordan of Jackson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Ivy Manor in West Bend at the age of 71 years. Christine was born on November 30, 1950, the daughter of the late Stephen Burgard and the late Gloria (nee Haas) Waldvogel. Christine was the...
JACKSON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Anthony (Tony) Ambrose Dabel

Feb. 2, 1938 - Jan. 5, 2022. Anthony (Tony) Ambrose Dabel, 83, was called home to his Savior on January 5, 2022. He passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace with his family by his side. Born to Herman and Agnes (Feuerstahler) Dabel on February 2, 1938. Tony was a longtime Waukesha...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Richard J. Charmoli, 90

Mr. Richard Charmoli of Cedarburg passed away at his residence while surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 28, 2022, just a few days after celebrating his 90th birthday. Richard was born in Milwaukee on April 23, 1932, son of John and Agnes Pletzer Charmoli. The family moved to...
CEDARBURG, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Waukesha, WI
Obituaries
City
Brookfield, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Waukesha, WI
City
Bruce, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Warren Jay (‘Hans’) Herbrand

Warren Jay ('Hans') Herbrand, a lifelong Waukesha resident, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at Aurora at Home Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa at the age of 81. He was born on August 5, 1940, in Waukesha, the son of Edward and Edna (nee Halwas) Herbrand. He graduated with a degree in applied mathematics and physics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and began his career at Waukesha Engine as a mathematician and progressed through various engineering analysis positions with the advanced design/analytical department. He retired from Waukesha Engine in March 2003 as a senior analytical engineer after 40 years of service. He was respected within the company for his expert knowledge in torsional system vibrations, noise control, computer programming of engineered systems and PC user support for the engineering department.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donna L McCulloch

Feb. 21, 1931 - April 30, 2022. Donna L. (Irish) McCulloch, 91, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa. She was born on February 21, 1931, in Waupun, the daughter of Earl and Naomi (Tingley) Irish. On November 3, 1951, she...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Elaine Z. Rosin

Feb. 27, 1940 - April 30, 2022. Elaine Zelma Rosin (nee Washburn) of Hartford, formerly of Hustisford, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the age of 82 years. She was born on Feb. 27, 1940, the daughter of Clinton and Dorothy (nee Hein) Washburn. Elaine retired from ER...
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Harold R. 'Hal' Kraus

Nov. 18, 1951 - April 28, 2022. Hal was called Home to the Lord on April 28, 2022, at the age of 70. Loving dad of Alan Kraus (Meredith Hilgart) of Greendale and Andy (Libby) Kraus of Huntersville, North Carolina. Proud grandpa of Kellen and Cora. Dear brother of Linda Kraus, Sandy (Hector) Hernandez, Joe Kraus and Janet (Chris) McFerren. Also remembered by his former wife, Deb Kehrmann. Further remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
GREENDALE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Mukwonago High School#Spx Corporation#The Milwaukee Brewers#Green Bay Packers#Chapel Funeral Home
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lon O. Nanke, 95

Lon O. Nanke parted this world to begin a new life with Jesus on April 24, 2022, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Elaine G., Lon is survived by his sister-in-law Mary Weirts; children Erich L. (Lori) Nanke, Elfrieda G. (Daniel) Albers, and Lorelei E. (Russell) Kidd. He was cherished grandfather of Nicole (Joshua Parker) Nanke, Charise (John) Worthington, Heather Nanke, Jeremy Albers, Cody (Jamie) Kidd, Shane (Leanne) Albers, Steven Nanke, and Cassandra (Daniel Frey) Kidd; great-grandfather of 18, great-great grandfather of one. He is survived also by many nieces and nephews, his EAA Museum and Seaplane Base family, the weekly breakfast crew, and many other loved ones, relatives and friends.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Play 4 Cade event continues mission

RUBICON — Play 4 Cade will soon celebrate its fifth year. The youth baseball/bags tournament and benefit was established in 2018 to honor the memory of Cade Werner. The Rubicon resident died at the age of 14 on March 14, 2017, of injuries sustained in a car accident in his hometown, shortly before his Pony League season was to begin.
RUBICON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy