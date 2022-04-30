ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Primary Election 2022: Two Democrats challenging Wyden to run for U.S. Senate seat

By Adam Duvernay, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago

Three Democrats hoping to be one of Oregon's U.S. senators will face off in the May 17 Democratic primary race.

The primary pits Sen. Ron Wyden, who has held the seat since 1996, against William Barlow III and Bent Thompson. The winner of that race will, in the general election, face one of seven Republicans competing in their own primary.

Below is a brief look at each of the candidates competing in Oregon's U.S. Senate Democratic primary race:

William Barlow III

"There’s much more to do — and Sen. Wyden should have used his lifetime of experience and chairmanship to get it done while Democrats held both chambers of Congress and the White House ... it's time to stop 40 years of incrementalism, submitting to the established decorum and endless positioning for the next election."

Background: Barlow is an Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services Electrical and Elevator Board member. He founded 18 Oaks Sign Co. and served on the City of McMinnville Enrichment Services Advisory Committee. Barlow said he's the best candidate because he interacts with those he seeks to represent every day.

Key issues: Barlow said it is "not reasonable" for Wyden to be running for a fifth term in office, citing a belief most Oregonians' quality of life has declined during his tenure due to homelessness, low wages, inflation, the high cost of college tuition, violent crime and extreme weather. On his website, Barlow says he also wants to expand voter rights, make health care more accessible, address the climate crisis and ensure civil rights for all Americans.

Brent Thompson

"Ron Wyden’s pro-growth positions Californicated Oregon. Wyden failed to keep Oregon, Oregon. He never thought Seven Generations ahead."

Background: Thompson was an Ashland city councilor in the mid-'90s and was the city's planning commissioner before that. He was also previously involved with the Gold Beach Planning Commission. He ran unsuccessfully as the Reform Party candidate the 1996 election to replace Republican Sen. Mark Hatfield. He said he's written extensively on vision and ordinance structure for compact, environmentally sound communities facing issues related to growth.

Key issues: Thompson accused Wyden of ignoring environmental and livability declines he says are associated with a large increase in Oregon's population over the past four decades. He said "pro-growth" politicians should be replaced with sustainability-oriented ones. He is against “economic opportunity immigration,” which he associated with "pro-growth policies," and claims America is too crowded to be comfortable or environmentally sustainable.

Ron Wyden

"When it comes to representing Oregon, I come to this job every day all in with making our state an even better place to live and work."

Background: Wyden has represented Oregon in the U.S. Senate since 1996. Between 1981 and 1996, he represented Oregon's 3rd Congressional District, which covers most of Multnomah County, in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Key issues: Wyden said he is running again because public service has been at the core of his life since he was an advocate for the elderly at University of Oregon Law School. He said he believes his record shows he will be the most effective voice fighting for Oregonians on inflation, mental and physical healthcare, homelessness, tax fairness, climate change, racial justice and Internet privacy. He said improving livability throughout Oregon is his top priority.

Contact reporter Adam Duvernay at aduvernay@registerguard.com. Follow on Twitter @DuvernayOR.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Primary Election 2022: Two Democrats challenging Wyden to run for U.S. Senate seat

