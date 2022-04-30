ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies after fall from fifth floor of hotel near Tampa airport

By Bernadette Berdychowski
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
A woman fell off the fifth floor of the hotel known as the Ramada by Wyndham Tampa Airport Westshore, police said. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

A woman fell to her death from the fifth floor of the Ramada by Wyndham Tampa Airport Westshore, Tampa police said in a statement Saturday.

Detectives are investigating the death at the hotel at 1200 N Westshore Boulevard, located less than five miles from Tampa International Airport. Police did not release information on how she fell.

The woman has no ties to Tampa but was visiting the area, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

3 states fear travel nurse tampered with hospital patients' drugs

Health officials in at least three states are investigating a travel nurse suspected of tampering with and potentially contaminating vials and syringes of opioid painkillers in two hospitals, then returning the vials to medication cabinets where they could be unknowingly given to patients. One hundred patients who may have been...
Former Florida surgon general disputes state's vaccine, transgender guidance

TALLAHASSEE — Scott Rivkees, the first Florida surgeon general appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, does not seem to agree with recent guidance from the department he once ran. The Department of Health, which is now run by Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, issued guidance in March discussing the potential dangers of giving healthy children COVID-19 vaccines. This month, the Department of Health put out a statement advising against social transition or gender affirming surgery for transgender children.
Tampa boy, 15, facing felony vehicular homicide charge in fatal crash

A 15-year-old Tampa boy is facing a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a crash that killed a 44-year-old woman in Plant City. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Calvin Sanford has been identified as the driver of a stolen Nissan Frontier that fled from an attempted traffic stop in Tampa on March 12. He is being charged as an adult, agency spokesperson Merissa Lynn said.
Tampa man faces 1st-degree murder charges in 2 fatal shootings in St. Petersburg, police say

ST. PETERSBURG — A Tampa man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of two St. Petersburg men killed days apart, the St. Petersburg Police Department announced Monday. Detectives identified Johnny Carnegie, 34, as a person of interest in the fatal shootings and took him into custody April 13 with the help of the Tampa Police Department and the FBI. He was being held in a Hillsborough County jail on charges unrelated to the shootings, police said.
Toby Hazlewood

Alligator Disturbs South Florida Couple After Entering Their Garage and Chugging a Case of Soda

A couple from South Florida were forced to call for help recently, after hearing disturbance in their garage, it was reported on April 29. Fearing an intruder, the couple peeked through a crack in the door from their home into the garage of their Collier County home, to be greeted with the sight of an 8-foot alligator.
One killed in shooting at Tampa apartment complex, police say

TAMPA — A person was killed Tuesday evening in a shooting at an apartment complex north of the University of South Florida, police said. Officers called to The Dawson Apartments at 15501 Bruce B. Downs Blvd about 7 p.m. found a person there with a gunshot wound, according to Tampa police. The person was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead there.
Motorcyclist dies in Pinellas Park crash

A 38-year-old motorcycle driver has died after a collision with an SUV in Pinellas Park Monday, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department. Maria Maldonado Hernandez, 44, of Pinellas Park, was driving an SUV on 49th Street North when she made a left turn onto 126th Avenue North around 7:20 a.m., the agency said in a news release Monday afternoon.
