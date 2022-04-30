Woman dies after fall from fifth floor of hotel near Tampa airport

A woman fell off the fifth floor of the hotel known as the Ramada by Wyndham Tampa Airport Westshore, police said. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

A woman fell to her death from the fifth floor of the Ramada by Wyndham Tampa Airport Westshore, Tampa police said in a statement Saturday.

Detectives are investigating the death at the hotel at 1200 N Westshore Boulevard, located less than five miles from Tampa International Airport. Police did not release information on how she fell.

The woman has no ties to Tampa but was visiting the area, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.