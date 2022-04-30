ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 dead after jumping into river during ISP chase that followed Chicago carjacking; 3 more in custody

By Sun-Times Media Wire
ABC7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Ill. -- A police chase spurred by a carjacking on the Near North Side ended with two suspects dead in a river on the Far South Side early Saturday, authorities said. Three others were in custody following the pursuit of the stolen vehicle on the Bishop Ford Freeway near...

Aleta Adams
2d ago

I'm trying to understand this.Who makes these decisions?you would rather steal and rob than go to school for a career, trade and entry level job, but you are so afraid of going to jail you will jump into a lake and you can't swim. Who is rasing these people?

GADGETWORLD UNIVERSE
3d ago

the 2 in the River we will here about their bodies washing up on some river bank or they will be just floating 🥶

VVC123
3d ago

Throw other three in the river, save taxpayers money

