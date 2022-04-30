ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Calling all novices and casual players for Charity Croquet Tournament

By Beth Slaughter Sexton Staff Correspondent
Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 29th Annual Cherry Blossom Charity Croquet Tournament is open to everyone who wants to come out for a day of fun and fund-raising for a good cause on Saturday, May 14. Hosted by the Heartland Woman’s Club, the croquet tournament benefits a support group that serves those affected by autism...

www.henryherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Saint Xavier Auction raises funds to support the school

Approximately $95,000 was raised to support the Saint Xavier school during an auction Saturday night at the Bradley Gym. Shawn Augustine, School Principal, estimated the turnout at a little over 200 people for the event which also included dinner. He cited raffles, people buying a meal and their seat, a silent auction along with a live auction as well as an itemless item that brought in revenue which will be used to help fund school operations.
CHARITIES
Lootpress

Volleyball 4 Autism tournament raises thousands for charity

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Volleyball 4 Autism tournament was held Saturday morning at Beckley’s Memorial Baptist Church. Several teams traversed the rainy outdoor conditions to participate in the event, which kicked off at 9:00 am, and was held in association with New River Community & Technical College.
BECKLEY, WV
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Golfers Invited to Participate in Annual Therapeutic Recreation Golf Tournament

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 26, 2022 – Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, Therapeutic Recreation Services, will hold its annual Therapeutic Recreation Golf Tournament Friday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, located at 11352 HG Trueman Road in Lusby. Event proceeds will be used to reduce the cost […] The post Golfers Invited to Participate in Annual Therapeutic Recreation Golf Tournament appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockdale County, GA
Society
Henry County, GA
Society
City
Oxford, GA
City
Newton, GA
City
Covington, GA
County
Henry County, GA
Henry County, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
County
Rockdale County, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
CBS 46

Henry Co. family overwhelmed with hundreds in summer school fees

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Families with children struggling in classrooms may find themselves paying hundreds of dollars to recover from one bad grade. Sarah Stephens, a parent with three kids in Henry County School District, said her two oldest sons were likely candidates for summer school. Like many students, her boys struggled to adjust to virtual – then in-person – learning during the pandemic.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Smith
Person
Robin
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Macon, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Macon, Georgia is a naturalist's paradise. It's ideally located in the heart of the state for a weekend vacation to enjoy the great outdoors. Macon's restaurant sector is dominated by decades-old, locally owned establishments. Locals appear to recognize a good thing when they see it and are unwilling to let it go.
MACON, GA
Thrillist

The 20 Greatest Breakfast Spots in Atlanta

There’s no better feeling than starting the day off with a filling breakfast. Yet for whatever reason, our fellow Atlantans too often opt for a latte from the nearest coffee shop and skip out on all the great breakfast options that the city has to offer. Don’t be one of those Atlantans. There are plenty of incredible breakfast spots around the city that will help you start your day off on the right foot, from shops where you can grab a quick coffee, donut, or bagel to beloved local institutions that have been serving hot breakfast for decades and trendy brunch spots. Whether you just moved here and have no clue where to start or you’re an Atlantan who’s tired of frequenting Waffle House and Chick-fil-A, here are 20 fantastic Atlanta restaurants that you can visit to get some of the best breakfast in Atlanta. So whatever you do, don’t skip your morning meal—hit these restaurants up instead.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Croquet#Autism Spectrum Disorder#S Club#Conyers#The Church At Covington
Paige Minds The Gap

Can’t miss events happening in Atlanta in May 2022

Things are heating up in Atlanta! Enjoy some family time in this gorgeous spring weather with the best upcoming events happening in Atlanta this May. Step back in time to 16th century England with the 32-acre Newcastle village filled with over 150 artisan craft shops, 10 stages for lively entertainment, pubs and taverns, and plenty of food vendors. Live like a King or Queen with costumes, skill carnival games, human-powered rides, and giant roasted turkey legs.
ATLANTA, GA
Paige Minds The Gap

Fun festivals happening in Atlanta in May 2022

May is full of fun spring festivals! Check out the best festivals happening in and around Atlanta this May. This annual arts festival kicks off Friday night with ArtWalk, where you can enjoy music on the square while you stroll between local businesses hosting free art receptions. On Saturday and Sunday, you can explore the Artists Market with 140 artists from all over the Southeast. There will be live music, comedy and theatre performances, dance presentations, chalk art, and food vendors. The festival is free to attend.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Miles for Meals to benefit Henry County seniors

Work on your physical fitness and help out a good cause this weekend as part of the Henry County Council on Aging Miles for Meals event. The event is set for May 7, beginning at 10 a.m. at Heritage Park Trails. There will be trail routes to fit all fitness levels.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Charities
Kingsport Times-News

Upcoming Events as of May 2

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Basketball. CAMPS/CLINICS. • DOBYNS-BENNETT BOYS BASKETBALL CAMP, for grades...
KINGSPORT, TN
99.9 KTDY

Ghost Hunt at Vermilionville and Louisiana Spirits Paranormal Fundraiser

Vermilionville and Louisiana Spirits are hosting an upcoming Paranormal Fundraiser, featuring paranormal celebrities, a silent auction featuring signed paranormal items, and VIP packages including a ghost hunt of various houses around Vermilionville. Vermilionville Ghost Hunt. Vermilionville and Louisiana Spirits present a Paranormal Fundraiser, with paranormal celebrities on hand, plus a...
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy