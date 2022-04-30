Governor Abbott announces extension of SNAP food benefits for May

AUSTIN, Texas – On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the extension of Emergency SNAP food benefits for the month of May. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $317.9 million in allotments to approximately 1.6 million Texas households.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) provided federal approval for HHSC to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. Recipients should have access to this additional emergency allotment by May 31.

So far, HHSC has administered more than $6.7 billion in benefits to Texans since April 2020.

SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. If you are in need of benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, you can apply at YourTexasBenefits.com. You can also use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage your benefits.

