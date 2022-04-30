ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Governor Abbott announces extension of SNAP food benefits for May

By Jennifer Flores
 3 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas – On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the extension of Emergency SNAP food benefits for the month of May. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $317.9 million in allotments to approximately 1.6 million Texas households.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) provided federal approval for HHSC to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. Recipients should have access to this additional emergency allotment by May 31.

So far, HHSC has administered more than $6.7 billion in benefits to Texans since April 2020.

SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. If you are in need of benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, you can apply at YourTexasBenefits.com. You can also use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage your benefits.

Comments / 54

queen of sarcasm
2d ago

Without that extra food stamp money, I get $18.00 a month. How much food does that buy nowadays? The store prices have soured! In just 2 weeks, my neighborhood grocery store has raised prices by at least $2.00 on all my regular purchases. I couldn’t believe how much everything is now!

Reply(7)
9
Pakasalyn Joiner
2d ago

it should be available to all that apply. I'm a teacher and could really use them. people can have jobs and still need the extra.

Reply(1)
12
Becky Blaylock
2d ago

thank God the Gov.is extending FS it's keeping a lot of us going month to month - Thank-you

Reply
11
Houston Chronicle

4th round of P-EBT food benefits approved

A fourth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families was approved this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This means families who qualify for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program and have experienced COVID-19-related absences, virtual attendance or campus closures for the 2021-22 school year could be eligible to receive P-EBT food benefits.
