Technology

This refurbished iPad Pro has all the perks — and it’s half the price

 3 days ago

There are two kinds of people in this world: iPad lovers and people who just haven’t owned an iPad yet. An Apple iPad makes life easier, giving you the ability to get daily tasks done and have some fun at arm’s length anytime. But as all Apple lovers know, a loaded up model can cost a pretty penny. That’s where a refurbished model comes in! You can score a refurbished Apple iPad Pro 9.7″ with 128GB in space gray for just $310.99, saving you 58% off the usual $749 price tag, or get an Apple iPad Pro 9.7″ with 32GB in space gray for $225.99, saving you 62% off the usual price of $599.

With a larger and more convenient screen than your smartphone, Apple iPads provide a portable way to get your to-do list done. The iPad Pro is packed with an impressive 128GB of storage, letting you safeguard precious photos and videos that you can take right from the iPad, thanks to the built-in 12 MP iSight camera.

Apple iPad Pro 9.7″ 128GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) , $311, original price: $749

Then you can watch the videos and reminisce about the photos in gorgeous detail on the 9.7-inch retina display. Or if you don’t need as much space, save even more and pick one with 32GB of storage.

Aside from a great camera and a plethora of file storage size, this iPad Pro that hails from the year 2016 is also packed with other perks like dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, dual microphones, and two sets of stereo speakers. A 27.5Whr Li-Poly battery means you’ll have plenty of time to surf the web, spend time on your favorite apps and watch content — 10 hours to be exact — on a single charge.

With a refurbished rating of grade “B,” this model might come with light scuffing on the bevel or case or light scratches or dents on the body, but it’s still got all the bells and whistles of a brand new model.

Join the Apple iPad lovers club with this refurbished model. Get the Apple iPad Pro 9.7″ with 128GB for $310.99 or get the Apple iPad Pro 9.7″ with 32GB for $225.99 now.

Prices subject to change.

