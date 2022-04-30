Willow Labyrinth opening new indoor labyrinth

A new indoor labyrinth will be available for people to walk through at Willow Labyrinth and Creative Spirit Center. While it allows for year-round use, it is only available by appointment or during events. (Robert Creenan/Huron Daily Tribune)

The Willow Labyrinth and Creative Spirit Center will debut a new indoor labyrinth for this year’s World Labyrinth Day, May 7.

Karen Price, who has the labyrinths at The Best of Times Farm at 720 Port Crescent Street near Port Austin, said the building housing the new labyrinth took a couple of months to complete, which she found shocking that it came together so quickly given supply shortages. A friend of hers from Vermont, who is a professional labyrinth builder, painted it on the floor of the indoor space.

“With Michigan weather as it is, we wanted an option to walk a labyrinth inside,” Price said. “It’s painted on the floor so people can walk that. Someone in a wheelchair can roll through and enjoy the benefits of walking a labyrinth.”

According to the Labyrinth Society, a labyrinth is a meandering path, often unicursal, with a singular path leading to a center. They are an ancient archetype dating back 4,000 years or more, used symbolically, as a walking meditation, a site of rituals or ceremonies, or tools for psychological and spiritual transformation.

No changes have been made to the outdoor labyrinth, though a bonfire area has been added for different kinds of activities there. Price also plans to offer classes that help boost people’s creativity and spirituality.

“We want to make use of the whole property,” Price said. “We’ll still a small goat farm. People still want to see the animals.”

Whereas the outdoor labyrinth used to be open just for the spring, summer, and early fall, the indoor one can be open all year. Price already has plans for an event called Mommy and Me tea with Mrs. Claus during the Christmas season.

Later this year, the center will host walks during the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays to remember veterans and fallen troops, a blessing of bikes where kids can have their bikes looked at, made sure they are secure, and blessed, a helmet giveaway, a butterfly release, and full moon walks.

As described by the Labyrinth Society, World Labyrinth Day is an annual event to provide worldwide action to “walk as one at 1” local time to create a rolling wave of peaceful energy across the globe.

“People on every continent will walk a labyrinth, meditate, or pray for people, for personal, and for environmental issues,” Price said. “The idea is people coming together regardless of differences in politics or what country you are from and focusing on the greater good.”

While the outdoor labyrinth is always open for people to walk, the indoor one can only be walked during events or by appointment.

“We have people come constantly,” Price said. “Even when we don’t have an open sign, people will stop by.”

More information about the labyrinths can be found at either www.bestoftimesfarm.com or by calling Price at 989-971-8555.