Marion County, SC

Funeral set Tuesday for former Marion County deputy killed in ATV crash

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Funeral services will be Tuesday morning for a former Marion County sheriff’s deputy killed Friday night in an ATV crash.

The funeral for Brett Thompson, 29, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the West Marion Baptist Church with burial to follow at the Haselden Cemetery in Sellers. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Richardson Funeral Home in Marion.

Thompson died after the crash Friday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post . No other information about the crash was immediately available.

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office extends our most heartfelt condolences to the family of our former deputy, Brett Thompson,” the sheriff’s office said. “Brett lost his life last night in an ATV crash. Though he was not with us long, Brett was a true Marion County boy and loved his community. Once he left us, Brett grew as much facial hair as humanly possible and we loved it. Brett was a devoted son, husband, and father. Fly high brother.”

