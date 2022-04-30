ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Former Chicago Bear Loses Bid To Learn Identities Of Accusers

By Newsroom
wmay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Supreme Court has rejected a former Chicago Bears star’s attempt to learn the identities of several women who accused...

www.wmay.com

Comments / 8

David
3d ago

Western values continue to erode... Dent has a moral right to face his accusers. Due process is a bedrock of American culture but the left seeks to destroy it for their special interests.

Reply(2)
24
Carmen Santiago
3d ago

The criminals have all the rights now it seems to be the new norm why do you think Chicago is spiraling downhill. Pretty soon downtown will be a ghost town.

Reply(1)
6
Robert Moore
2d ago

Everyone has a right to face their accuser. What's next, trial by ordeal?

Reply
6
