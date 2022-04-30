ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

What are the ideal weather conditions for The Great Balloon Race?

By Bill Burton
WFPL
WFPL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J26pi_0fP4vSyp00 Last week on Science Behind the Forecast, we learned about how weather can affect Thunder Over Louisville . We’re sticking with the Kentucky Derby Festival theme this week and learning how weather could affect The Great Balloon Race .

WAVE 3 Meteorologist Tawana Andrew said the Kentucky Derby Festival has very specific criteria for the balloons to get off the ground.

“The wind, if it’s greater than 12 mph, they are going to postpone the launch. They’ll also postpone the launch if visibility is less than 3 miles or there is fog in the area or if rain is in the area,” Andrew said. “They’ll also postpone the launch if clouds are below 1,500 feet.”

And wind isn’t necessarily the most important weather factor once the balloon is in the air. Andrew said rain can make it very challenging to fly a hot air balloon.

“The temperature of a balloon can reach 212 degrees Fahrenheit,” said Andrew. “So there’s hot air inside of this balloon, and you have rain falling on top of it. It’s cooling it down and the hot air inside which basically is pushing the balloon back down towards the ground so the balloon is losing its lift.”

Listen below to the latest episode of Science Behind the Forecast to hear more about the ideal weather conditions for this weekend’s The Great Balloon Race .

89.3 WFPL News Louisville · What are the best weather conditions for The Great Balloon Race?

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Severe weather expected across parts of Indiana Saturday evening

INDIANAPOLIS – Tonight it will be important to stay weather aware as a round of strong storms impacts the state. All modes of severe weather are possible, which includes wind, hail, and tornadoes. Scattered severe weather expected. A storm system that brought widespread severe weather to the Central US...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balloons#Temperature#Hot Air Balloon#Thunder Over Louisville#Wfpl News Louisville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy