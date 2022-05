Being the youngest headliner in Coachella history at the tender age of 20 is no small task. But Billie Eilish is rising to the challenge and absolutely killing it on stage in the role. Well, for the most part. The singer had a slight hiccup during her last performance at the festival when she fell on her face in front of the attendees and those watching the YouTube livestream of the event. True to form, though, Eilish totally owned the snafu with a funny response.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO