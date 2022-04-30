ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Draft: Winners and losers from busy Day 2

Cover picture for the articleDay 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft is officially over. Even though two days are gone, there are still 157 picks to be made on Saturday with rounds four through seven. Before we get to the final day, it’s time to look back at Day 2. Three quarterbacks were selected, 12...

PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady drops truth bomb on 6th round of NFL Draft

If there is anyone who knows what sixth round prospects are capable of, it’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady. Every football fan is probably familiar with the story of Brady. Selected with the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, TB12 went on to became unarguably the greatest quarterback of all time. He has seven Super Bowl titles and three NFL MVPs, a clear proof that your draft position doesn’t indicate what kind of future you’ll have in the league.
TAMPA, FL
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
The Spun

Mel Kiper Believes 1 Team Had The Worst NFL Draft

Draft grades are in from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes one team stands out with the worst performance in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the New England Patriots. Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots the lowest grade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names QB “Leading The Charge” For Seahawks

The days of Russell Wilson leading the Seattle Seahawks are over. That being said, Pete Carroll has already revealed that one quarterback on his roster is in command. Speaking to reporters on Friday night, Smith said Geno Smith is ahead of Drew Lock and Jacob Eason in the Seahawks’ quarterback competition.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

After just one season in Dallas, Damontae Kazee is reportedly heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday night, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared that the veteran DB is expected to sign a contract with the black and yellow. Tweeting, “Free agent safety Damontae Kazee is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Steelers beef up secondary with free agent signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year deal Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Steelers didn’t pick a single defensive back in the draft and needed an extra one for depth. Kazee provides just that, and he’ll likely come cheap. In 2021, he played on a one-year, $1.1 million deal after he suffered a torn Achilles in 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Comment About NFL Draft Going Viral

We’ve reached that point in the 2022 NFL Draft when the conversation is starting to shift to Tom Brady. Brady, of course, was taken by the New England Patriots with the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Six other quarterbacks were taken before him. The rest is history.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX

