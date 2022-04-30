ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabaunsee County, KS

2 dogs escape Wabaunsee Co home flattened during storm

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
 3 days ago

WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Overnight storms in Wabaunsee County purportedly caused extensive damage to an unoccupied residence, according to the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office.

Tornado causes damage in Andover

The sheriff’s office reported the damage just before 11 p.m. Friday night after several tornados were reported in Wabaunsee County.

A home in Wabaunsee County was extensively damaged during overnight storms. (Courtesy Photo Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office reported that the residence was unoccupied and there were no reported injuries.

The home was located near the intersection of Mission Valley and Massaoit Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, two dogs escaped unharmed and were spotted outside the home.

A home in Wabaunsee County was extensively damaged during overnight storms. (Courtesy Photo Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office)
