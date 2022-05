After a 92-106 loss in game one the Philadelphia 76ers are down 0-1 to the Miami Heat. The question going into game 2 is can we realistically beat Miami with or without superstar Joel Embiid at least being out for the start of this playoff matchup. To me several things come up for us to win the series. The first being Doc Rivers coaching adjustments. A second in the team’s ability to fight for these games without Joel in the Lineup and Joel Embiid’s availability in this series .

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO