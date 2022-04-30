ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bon Iver's S. Carey releases solo project 'Break Me Open'

By Scott Simon
redriverradio.org
 3 days ago

SEAN CAREY: (Singing) And I'm waking up in another man's lifetime - all that I failed to see. Will you hear my plea?. SIMON: Sean Carey joins us now from Eau Claire, Wis. Thanks so much for being with us. CAREY: Thanks for having me. SIMON: Eau Claire's a...

www.redriverradio.org

MTV

Girlpool, A Band Defined By The Unity Of Two, Invite Collaboration

In the eight years the Los Angeles band Girlpool have been around, the project has taken friends Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad from their teenage years into adulthood, and through the far corners of genre and sound. The spare, folk-inspired tracks on the duo’s 2015 debut album Before the World Was Big merged with dreamy pop melodies and indie-rock riffs as they continued to mature and experiment. Four years later, the introspective writing on the melancholy collection What Chaos Is Imaginary showcased the duo’s sensitive, insightful views of growing up and the world around them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Guided by Voices Fatten Their Epic Setlists With Second Album of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Guided by Voices is famous for their three-hour-plus shows, and — to fuel said shows — they need a near-endless discography. That’s why, just a few months after the arrival of their first album of 2022, Crystal Nun Cathedral, they’re announcing Tremblers and Goggles by Rank, out July 1 via frontman Robert Pollard’s own Rockathon Records. The band heralded the news with the release of the hard-rocking single “Unproductive Funk,” featuring one of Pollard’s airplane-theme collages — an homage to the much-loved U.S. Air Force museum in his native Dayton, Ohio. Tremblers and Goggles by...
MUSIC
NME

Watch the video for Khalid’s breezy new single ‘Skyline’’

Khalid has shared a new single titled ‘Skyline’, released alongside a music video directed by Levi Turner and Cody LaPlant. The video puts Khalid – as well as a full cast of backup dancers – in a series of summery settings around a grassy mountainside landscape. It marks the second time Khalid has worked with Turner and LaPlant on a clip, following on from March’s ‘Last Call’.
MUSIC
State
Illinois State
hotnewhiphop.com

Nyck Caution Delivers Charlie Heat-Produced Album, "Friend Of The Family"

Over a year after the arrival of 2021's Anywhere But Here, 28-year-old Nyck Caution has returned with more fire in the form of a 10-track album titled Friend Of The Family, produced by Charlie Heat and featuring Boldy James, Kenneth Cash, Meechy Darko, and Kirk Knight. "Casamigos Freestyle" and "Vengeance"...
MUSIC
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Vibe

‘Red Table Talk’ Returns With Premiere Episode Featuring Janelle Monáe

Click here to read the full article. Red Table Talk is back. Hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris are kicking off their new season on Wednesday (April 20) by speaking with trailblazing legend, Janelle Monáe. The newly-minted author sheds light on coming out at age 32 and now identifying as nonbinary. A special appearance will be made by her mother, Janet Hawthorne. “I’m nonbinary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman … solely,” Monáe said. “I feel like God is so much bigger than the he or the she. And if I am from God, I am...
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Scott Simon
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Brings Out 50 Cent To Perform "Many Men" In NYC

It's been a huge year for Lil Durk so far. He earned his first #1 album with 7220, which recently returned to the top spot. And the amount of support for his catalog is reflected in his live shows. The rapper is currently on a nationwide tour in support of his latest album, and he tapped in with many heavy hitters to join him on stage as guest appearances.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Diplo, Miguel Team Up for ‘Don’t Forget My Love’ on ‘Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. Diplo and Miguel appeared on The Tonight Show to perform their dance-ready single, “Don’t Forget My Love.” The pair initially showcased the track from the late-night show’s stage alongside their band — until Miguel jumped on host Jimmy Fallon’s desk to continue the performance. Diplo also sat down with Fallon to discuss performing at with Anitta at Coachella and DJing at Burning Man. During the interview, the producer recalled helping rescue a cow at Burning Man while high on LSD. “Are you sure it was a cow?” Fallon inquired. “I think so,” Diplo replied....
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Klaus Schulze, Trailblazing Electronic Composer, Dies at 74

Klaus Schulze, the pioneering German electronic composer, has died, his representatives confirmed in a statement. Schulze died Tuesday (April 26) following a long illness. Frank Uhle, the managing director of his record label, SPV, wrote that while Schulze had been ill, his death was “sudden.” “We lose and will miss a good personal friend,” Uhle wrote in his statement. “One of the most influential and important composers of electronic music—a man of conviction and an exceptional artist. Our thoughts in this hour are with his wife, sons and family. His always cheerful nature, his innovative spirit and his impressive body of work remain indelibly rooted in our memories.” Klaus Schulze was 74 years old.
MUSIC
#Fatherhood
Rolling Stone

Billie Eilish, Bon Iver, the 1975, Others Are Once Again Asking the Government to Pay Attention to the Environment

Click here to read the full article. Musicians — including long-time climate crusader Billie Eilish — have long tried to shout loud enough for the U.S. government to hear when it comes to climate change. And despite the grim prospects of Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, they’re using Earth Day 2022 as another rock in that David/Goliath slingshot. The latest move comes from the newly launched U.S. chapter of Music Declares Emergency, which has teamed up with 6,000 other musicians, including Eilish, to pen a letter urging the U.S. government to take action on the environment. Annie Lennox, Arcade Fire, Bon...
ADVOCACY
thesource.com

Rolling Loud Announces Inaugural Toronto Festival Headlined by Dave, Wizkid, and Future

In 2022, Rolling Loud will hold its first-ever festival in Canada and its fourth festival in four different nations. The Rolling Loud Toronto festival, which will be held in the most multiculturally varied city in North America, will feature headliners Future, WizKid, and Dave and a list of ultra-talented artists from around the world. On September 9th-11th, 2022, Rolling Loud Toronto will make its debut at Ontario Place, a beautiful venue on the beaches of Lake Ontario with views of the famed Toronto cityscape. On Friday, April 29th, at noon ET, tickets for Rolling Loud Toronto will go on sale.
CELEBRATIONS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WFMZ-TV Online

Florence Welch considering family plans

Florence Welch is being “haunted” by her desire to have children. The 35-year-old singer – who is in a relationship but has not disclosed the identity of her boyfriend – doesn’t think her life is suited to raising a family but she can’t help the urges that have been “creeping up” on her.
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Are Finally Back With New Music

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced a pair of headlining gigs in New York and Los Angeles, and with it the promise of new music later this year. It’s been three years since the trio has played any U.S. shows — and nine years since their last album, 2013’s Mosquito — but that will change this fall when the Yeah Yeah Yeahs play New York’s Forest Hills Stadium on Oct. 1 followed by a gig at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 6. Both shows will feature punk upstarts the Linda Lindas as special guest, while...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

Billie Eilish announces climate-focused event ‘Overheated’ in London

Billie Eilish has announced details of Overheated, a multi-day climate-focused event that is set to take place at The O2 in London next month. The six-day event will take place on June 10-12, 16 and 25-26 to coincide with the UK and Ireland leg of the singer’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour (you can find any remaining tickets to the tour here).
WORLD
HipHopDX.com

Lil Uzi Vert Tries To Fight A$AP Bari During Heated Argument

New York, NY – A$AP Bari was allegedly having dinner at Lucien in New York City on Wednesday night (April 27) when Lil Uzi Vert decided to crash the party. According to a viral video making the rounds on TikTok, Lil Uzi “pulled up” on Bari and a heated argument ensued.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

