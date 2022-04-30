Bon Iver's S. Carey releases solo project 'Break Me Open'

Klaus Schulze, the pioneering German electronic composer, has died, his representatives confirmed in a statement. Schulze died Tuesday (April 26) following a long illness. Frank Uhle, the managing director of his record label, SPV, wrote that while Schulze had been ill, his death was “sudden.” “We lose and will miss a good personal friend,” Uhle wrote in his statement. “One of the most influential and important composers of electronic music—a man of conviction and an exceptional artist. Our thoughts in this hour are with his wife, sons and family. His always cheerful nature, his innovative spirit and his impressive body of work remain indelibly rooted in our memories.” Klaus Schulze was 74 years old.
