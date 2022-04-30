Wilmington Police Investigating North Pine Street Shooting
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday, April 29, 2022, at approximately 4:14 p.m., in the 2100 block of...www.mychesco.com
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday, April 29, 2022, at approximately 4:14 p.m., in the 2100 block of...www.mychesco.com
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCohttps://www.mychesco.com/
Comments / 1