The National Weather Service has conducted damage surveys from a few of the tornadoes across central Kansas. Most of the damage in Marion and Dickinson counties indicated brief EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes with winds close to 100 mph. Preliminary damage reports did come in from Andover as well. While the assessment is not fully complete, the NWS in Wichita has rated this an EF-3 for now. We do not know much more, aside from the time it was on the ground.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO