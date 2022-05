As the home of America’s Farm Fresh, Bob Evans Restaurants, knows when fruits and vegetables are in peak season and taste their best – and nothing tastes like summer quite like strawberries, so Bob Evans is bringing back its seasonal Fresh Berry menu items for spring and summer. The Fresh Berry dishes reimagine Bob Evans’ classics, like their farm-fresh breakfasts and salads, by topping them with vine-ripened, hand-picked strawberries that are full of freshness and flavor. Bob Evans’ fresh strawberries are sourced from U.S. family-owned farms and are hand-picked at peak ripeness. Starting April 28, these Fresh Berry Meals, starting at $5.99, will be available for guests to enjoy at all locations for dine-in, carryout or delivery through August. The seasonal menu includes:

