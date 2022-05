You’ve been served. Olivia Wilde was served custody papers from Jason Sudeikis at an event promoting her movie with Harry Styles. The moment happened at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 27, 2022, where Wilde was presenting her upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which stars her boyfriend, Styles, and Florence Pugh. Wilde was on stage in front of 3,000 audience members at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in front when a woman interrupted her as she read from a teleprompter to give her a manila envelope, which was labeled with the words “Personal and Confidential.” “This is for me?” Wilde said. “Is this for me?” Wilde then commented about how the envelope was “very mysterious” before telling the crowd that she was “going to open it now because it feels like it’s a script.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO