WICHITA - Alex Isola and Cole Sturgeon homered and the Wind Surge won their fifth straight game on Sunday afternoon 4-3. Austin Martin got things going for Wichita in the first inning, where he stole second base and scored from a throwing error to give the Surge an early 1-0 lead. Chris Vallimont took the hill for Wichita and pitched four innings allowing three runs on four hits, four walks, and four strikeouts before being relieved in the fifth inning with Arkansas holding a 3-1 lead.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO