BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on U.S. Highway 1 killed a Merritt Island man and sent another to the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver, 19, was traveling southbound on the highway Thursday around 3 p.m. when he lost control and struck the median, the agency said. He then overcorrected and struck a curb, causing the vehicle to overturn, records showed.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO