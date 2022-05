Deonna Purrazzo talks about the importance of the Ring of Honor brand and the buzz surrounding her upcoming debut on AEW Dynamite. Since being released by WWE in 2020, Deonna Purrazzo has made the most of every opportunity afforded to her and has become one of the standout women's wrestlers outside of the WWE roster. Currently, she is an IMPACT Wrestling-contracted Superstar holding the Ring of Honor Women's Championship and getting ready to make her All Elite Wrestling debut on the May 4, 2022 episode of Dynamite in a title unification match with interim Ring of Honor Women's Champion, Mercedes Martinez.

WWE ・ 2 HOURS AGO